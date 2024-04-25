Ava Phillippe Shares Mom Reese Witherspoon's Beauty Wisdom

Internet Personality Ava Phillippe cherishes her mom's guidance, especially on beauty tips, as she becomes the fresh face of Vince Camuto Wonderbloom fragrance at 24.

"My mom, being from the South, always says, Pretty is as pretty does. It's a common saying down there, especially among women," Ava Phillippe shares exclusively with PEOPLE during her discussion about her new role with Vince Camuto.

ALSO READ: Reese Witherspoon Opens Up About Her Daughter On FRIENDS Set; Here's What She Said Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Kindness outshines: Ava Phillippe's insight on true beauty

For Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe, it's about living by good values because they believe true beauty goes beyond appearances.

"Whenever the topic arises in my mind, or I witness people criticizing others online for their looks, I firmly believe that your true beauty lies in how you treat others," shared Ava Phillipe, daughter of Ryan Phillippe, ex-partner of Witherspoon. “In our journey through life, I've realised that beauty is highly subjective, but what remains constant is kindness, openness, and respect towards others. Being a good person illuminates from within."

ALSO READ: 'It's Not Matthew McConaughey': Reese Witherspoon Jokes About Sweet Home Alabama's Josh Lucas Being Mistaken For Interstellar Actor

Advertisement

Stylish mother-daughter duo shine at Fendi show

The mother-daughter duo, who resemble each other, have been attending stylish events together lately. They were seen front row at the Fendi Haute Couture show in Paris last January. Witherspoon, aged 47, wore a black high-collar dress with a flared skirt, while Phillippe added a splash of color with her yellow turtleneck and grey skirt.

They carried identical Fendi bags and posed together outside, wearing matching sunglasses.

They graced the red carpet at the Critics Choice Awards just days before. The Morning Show actress, nominated for best actress, and her daughter elevated their twinning style with matching all-black outfits. Reese Witherspoon, the Legally Blonde actress, stunned in a floor-length strapless black Celine dress (complete with a thigh-high slit!), while Ava Phillippe rocked a pearl-adorned black Monique Lhuillier minidress.

ALSO READ: Jennifer Garner Pays Unique Tribute To Reese Witherspoon On Her Birthday; See Here