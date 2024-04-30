Is HBO Dropping Last Week Tonight With John Oliver's Complete Season 1 On YouTube? Here's What We Know

Another episode of Last Week Tonight with John Oliver might not have aired on Sunday, April 28, but viewers were left surprised when the first season of this popular late-night news show was dropped on YouTube for free. The show, which is on the run for its 11th season, covers political developments over a week, where host John Oliver, a comedian, delivers the news with a satirical touch.

HBO announces the following seasons to drop in a similar fashion

In a news made via X, Last Week Tonight’s official handle announced that Season 1 of the show would be dropping on YouTube, to make up for the missed episode from last week. “From 10 years ago. This Sunday we’ll be dropping all of season 1 for free on YouTube!” the post read. It was further confirmed that Seasons 2 to 8 could be similarly released on YouTube, “whenever we don’t have a new episode,” the post continued.

“Trust us, some of this is still completely relevant. Some,” the post reasoned.

April 2024 marks the 10th anniversary of this show, which averaged 4.1 million weekly viewers in its first season.

A clip was attached to the post, in which Oliver could be seen talking about topics like climate change, immigration, the Gaza crisis, and more, all of which are relevant in the current context.

Clips of the episodes to drop on YouTube four days after the premiere

The show aired on HBO and was subsequently shifted to sister channel Max. Clips from the segments were posted on YouTube the morning after the episode's premiere. But in February, HBO announced that they would tweak this format, with the clips from the segment now dropping 4 days after the episode’s premiere. This was to drive viewership on Max, but the host John Oliver was not happy with this move. He took to X to express his disappointment, writing “I hope they change their mind.”

When asked by The Hollywood Reporter if he had followed up with HBO about this move, he replied “No, not at all. That was their decision.”

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver’s 11th season went on air on February 18, 2024.

