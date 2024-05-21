In tonight's Season 49 finale of Saturday Night Live, there were no farewells or signs of anyone leaving the long-running NBC late-night show.

Unlike past seasons, where emotional goodbyes marked the end, this finale was all smiles and cheers. Host Jake Gyllenhaal hinted at the upcoming 50th anniversary season in his opening speech, jokingly mentioning that he got the hosting gig after other big stars turned it down, likely saving themselves for next year's big celebration.

SNL's Season 49 ends with no goodbyes from the cast

Next season promises a special tribute to SNL's 50th anniversary, with plans for a grand weekend in February, including a live primetime special. While SNL creator Lorne Michaels may consider changes to the cast over the summer, no new additions are expected as the show heads into its historic 50th season.

Several current featured players like Marcello Hernández, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker are likely to be promoted to regular cast members. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Speculation about Michaels' future beyond the 50th anniversary swirls, with some believing he might retire, though others like Seth Meyers and Adam Sandler think otherwise, calling retirement rumors premature. Meyers previously said, “I think this is a false narrative that Lorne is going anywhere,” the comedian added, “I think it made sense for Lorne — who’s, yeah, got a flair for the dramatic — to say, ‘I think I’ll be done at 50. It’s not like Lorne’s got something else he wants to do more than this.”

Advertisement

The transition after the 50th season could echo past changes, such as the 2022 shakeup following pandemic adjustments.

Thompson, Nwodim, Devon Walker, Punkie Johnson, and Gyllenhaal have an opening monologue

Tonight's finale celebrated a successful season, with Jake Gyllenhaal congratulating the team and noting it was a special moment for many newer cast members experiencing their first big SNL finale.

Thompson, Nwodim, Devon Walker, Punkie Johnson, and Gyllenhaal gave an opening monologue together for a rendition of Boyz II Men End of the Road singing, “It’s been 49 years, over 900 shows, costumes and wigs, and a room full of blow,” for the finale of the current season.

The show closed with a performance honoring its nearly five decades of comedy, showcasing its lasting legacy in television history.

ALSO READ: Cassie Ventura’s Legal Team Slams Sean Diddy Combs’ Apology Video; Calls It ‘Pathetic Desperation’