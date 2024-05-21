'A Bracing Excitement': Jack Quaid Calls The Boys Season 4 His 'Favorite' So Far

Eric Kripke's The Boys stands out as one of the most intense and outrageous TV shows ever produced. The show, which is well-known for its intense violence and surprising turns, has amazing scenes that amaze fans. The show frequently has scenes that could make viewers gasp and want to turn away, such as the infamous Termite scene and Homelander's rampages.

Jack Quaid, who portrays Hughie Campbell in the Prime Video show, has discussed his thoughts on the upcoming fourth season. Quaid said that the new season is going to be "nuts." Expressing his astonishment, he stated that reading the script made him gasp due to the maximum craziness he believes will surpass anything we have seen in earlier seasons.

Jack Quaid says the upcoming fourth season of The Boys is his favorite season

Jack Quaid, best known for playing Hughie Campbell in The Boys, has stated that he is looking forward to the fourth season. He made a hint that the upcoming season will be even bloodier and more exciting than the previous one in a recent interview.

The excitement is growing quickly for the upcoming season, which will be available on Prime Video soon. Things are about to become interesting for the Seven and Antony Starr's character Homelander, when two new supes are introduced.

In an interview with Collider, Quaid repeatedly said that he was shocked by the season 4 script. He described it as his favorite season, saying, "Oh, no, you know right away when you read a script. You're like, 'Yeah, this is gonna be nuts.'" He also added that while the cast has become somewhat used to the show's craziness, there are still many moments that surprise him. "There are certain moments in this season that, when I initially read them in the script, I gasped out loud, which is very hard to get me to do, after four seasons," Quaid shared.

Sharing his enthusiasm for the season, he said,"That’s the exact emotion to have, a bracing excitement."

Quaid had some nice words to say about the show's writers for how they kept the story fresh and engaging. "I think that's a real testament to the writers. It is never more of the same. They always find a way to somehow find new beats and never repeat themselves," he remarked. He expressed his belief that this season is the best yet.

"This is my favorite season that we've ever done," he said.

Homelander's creator, Eric Kripke, has previously stated in an Entertainment Weekly interview that the show would get more and more violent. Fans are now even more excited to see what season 4 has in store.

The ending is awesome, according to Jack Quaid

The Boys is famous for its season finales for its gripping plots, with surprising alliance shifts, cliffhangers, and death scenes that keep fans on the edge of their seats. And, as the fourth season is approaching, fans should expect much more excitement, though, according to Jack Quaid.

In a recent interview with Collider, Quaid revealed that the writers truly outdid themselves with the season 4 finale. He admitted to being surprised by the plot twists, stating, "I never know how the seasons are gonna end… Eventually, we find out because we read the scripts, but he [Kripke] doesn’t really let a ton of details slip about the endgame of each season… There are certain things in this season when I read them that I audibly gasped."

He thinks viewers are going to witness something never seen before scenes. "The writers just really outdid themselves. The ending is awesome. The ending is f**king nuts. It’s insane," he added.

As Quaid shares such interesting insights, excitement for season 4 only grows. The show's creators have created a highly anticipated season that fans are eager to see. Season 4 premieres on June 13th on Amazon Prime.

