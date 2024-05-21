'I Love Having Depp': Pirates Of The Caribbean Producer Talks Bringing Back Johnny Depp; Deets

Johnny Depp and Pirates of the Caribbean became synonymous with each other. It’s hard to imagine another Pirates movie without Depp who was last seen seven years ago in the franchise’s last movie, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales. Depp is known for playing the iconic Jack Sparrow, the leading protagonist of the series. The franchise has earned almost USD 4.6 billion so far and with the news of the next reboot, it will definitely go beyond.

Legendary producer Jerry Bruckheimer has revealed earlier that work on a Pirates of the Caribbean sequel is going on. “We’re gonna reboot Pirates,” he told ComicBook.com. Depp following the infamous Amber Heard trial, hesitated to return to the franchise. However, seems like producer Bruckheimer is hopeful of bringing back Depp one more time in the famous role of Jack Sparrow.

Pirates of the Caribbean producer has expressed interest in bringing back Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp made the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise popular all over the world with his charm and charisma in all five films till 2017. But then the Amber Heard incident happened and he got abandoned by Disney and he felt betrayed. Then Depp decided that he would never work for Disney in the future.

“The fact is, Mr. Depp; if Disney came to you with $300 million and a million alpacas, nothing on this earth would get you to go back and work with Disney on a Pirates of the Caribbean film? Correct?” Amber Heard’s attorney Ben Rottenborn asked Depp back in April 2021. “That is true, Mr. Rottenborn,” Depp replied.

But now, producer Bruckheimer shares some positive updates on Depp’s potential reprise of the role in another movie. When asked by Entertainment Tonight, the producer said that if it was only he who could decide then there would be a clear chance that Depp would return.

“If it was up to me, of course. I love having Depp... He's a great actor and good friend... I've certainly spoken to him, but we'll see what happens.”

It’s unclear who has the say in the final decision but looks like Disney is still keeping its distance from Depp, despite Depp being an integral part of the franchise.

Producer Jerry Bruckheimer confirmed that the next Pirates of the Caribbean movie will be a reboot

At a time, when everyone was hopeful of the sixth installment of the franchise, producer Bruckheimer confirmed that it would be a reboot. In a recent interview with ComicBook.com, the producer said that work on a Pirates of the Caribbean sequel is going on. “We’re gonna reboot Pirates,” he told ComicBook.com.

“We’re gonna reboot Pirates, so that is easier to put together because you don’t have to wait for certain actors.” No other details have been revealed as far as a timeline, title, plot, or director.

Depp earned an Oscar nomination for playing Jack Sparrow in the original 2003 film Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl. Later, one source told PEOPLE that “Anything is possible. If it’s the right project, he’ll do it.” We will have to wait, don’t know how long to see Depp again donning the kooky swashbuckler’s hat, or maybe he will never return! Only time will tell.

