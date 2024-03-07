Is Hollywood Tougher On Women? Léa Seydoux Opens Up On European Acting

Léa Seydoux, known for roles in Hollywood franchises like James Bond's Spectre and No Time to Die, Mission: Impossible: Ghost Protocol, and Dune: Part Two, revealed her preference for acting in Europe over the United States of America. She said that she finds it 'easier' to work in Europe. In a recent interview with Harper's Bazaar U.K., the French actress opened up about her experiences working on American projects.

“The industry in America... I find it harsh on women,” Seydoux admitted. “It’s hard for women to age. I don’t want to be afraid not to be desirable or to lose my contract. In America, it’s economic, and when it becomes a matter of making money, you lose your freedom. I don’t feel comfortable with the fact that you have to tick all the boxes. Being a woman on screen is easier in Europe.”

However, The Beast actress added that she’s “really satisfied” with the parts she has been given throughout her career in Hollywood so far, saying, “I take what I get!”

“I’m not frustrated,” she said. “It’s tough for someone who’s not totally American to lead a Hollywood film.”

Seydoux previously told IndeWire that one of the reasons she still looks for roles in Hollywood is because she feels “that in America, people have more imagination.” But she acknowledged during her interview with Harper’s Bazaar U.K. that she has “more freedom” as a European actress because it “suits” her.

Is Léa Seydoux the only actress who finds Hollywood tougher?

Seydoux isn’t the only actress to share the challenges of finding roles as a woman in Hollywood. Phoebe Dynevor, known for her role in Bridgerton, expressed similar challenges faced by women in Hollywood. During an interview with The Evening Standard earlier this year, Dynevor highlighted the scarcity of roles available for women compared to men in scripts and the preference for male actors in the industry over females.

Additionally, during The Hollywood Reporter's actress roundtable last year, Greta Lee pointed out to Margot Robbie that Robbie initiated her production company, LuckyChap, due to the observation that male actors consistently received superior parts in the scripts they received. Robbie affirmed Lee's observation.