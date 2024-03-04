Who Does Anya Taylor-Joy Play In Dune Part Two? Character And Future Role Explained

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Dune Part Two.

Dune: Part Two has been performing as an absolute beast at the box office. The movie has now introduced actor Anya Taylor-Joy for the most prominent role. Although the story revolves around Timothée Chalamet's Paul, he is guided by his mother and another major character that defines the future of the protagonists as well as the movie series.

Who is Anya Taylor-Joy in Dune: Part Two?

Denis Villeneuve has presented his best work through his latest feature. The movie is an adaptation of Frank Herbert’s novel, which seems to begin a new era of space opera.

This could be a new movie legacy that will be followed by youths and movie lovers, just as they did back when Star Wars, Lord of the Rings, and Marvel franchises were at their peak.

To the interest of fans, the Blade Runner 2049 director has now added a few more prominent names to the already star-studded cast. With Léa Seydoux being introduced as Lady Margot Fenring, fans were astounded to see the Academy Award winner Anya Taylor-Joy in the latest installment.

The Queen’s Gambit actress plays the role of Alia Atreides, who is Paul's sister and Lady Jessica’s daughter. Although she is shown only a few times in the movie, she has been present throughout the film as a guiding voice for her mother, played by Rebecca Ferguson.

Being an important character in the novel, the introduction of Alia in the second part of the movie series states major developments in the storyline for the follow-up installments.

Who is Alia Atreides played by Anya Taylor-Joy?

The Last Night in Soho actress made a shocking appearance on the red carpet of Dune Two, in London. This struck fans already excited for the movie, who now are much more eager to know what her role would hold in the Dune series.

Lady Jessica is shown pregnant in the second installment of Dune, while Anya Taylor-Joy’s voice guides her as the unborn child. For Paul, he meets his sister through his visions.

Both Jessica and Paul have a clearer conversation with the character of Alia after they drink the Water of Life.

Rebecca Ferguson’s Lady Jessica speaks telepathically with her daughter and discusses Paul’s mission and moves. On the other hand, Paul is shown fearing the future, where he sees a desert full of starving people while following an unknown character.

At first, he thinks that it is him, who is walking through the deserts while the people are suffering, but with a more direct vision, he realizes that he is not the one but someone else.

As the movie progresses, Paul drinks the Water of Life and finds out several truths. One of them is, Alia is the character he is following and also that she is his sister.

Further, during a conversion in one of Paul's visions, Alia tells him that he can now see the past along with the future of their House.

In the future installments of Dune, Alia should have a much more important role as in the novel Dune Messiah, she is much of a central character. If followed as in the novel, her character would be a strong ally of Paul in future films.

