Emma Watson Dating History: Exploring Harry Potter Star's Relationships Over The Years

Emma Watson’s dating life has been quite happening over the years. The actress has dated guys from the film industry as well as those outside of it. Even though Watson has lived a very private life and believed in not going public with any of her link-ups, Here is a list of relationships the actress has had.

1. Francis Boulle

Emma Watson and Francis Boulle were linked together in 2008 after the two were clicked dancing together at a party. Boulle is an entrepreneur in London who has also acted in the British series Made In Chelsea.

2. Jay Barrymore

The Little Women actress dated Jay Barrymore for a short period of time between 2008-2010. Barrymore is a financier in the U.K. The couple were seen out and about in the city. Jay also used to visit Watson on her campus as she was studying back then.

3. Johnny Simmons

Watson was snapped with her Perks Of Being A Wallflower co-star Johnny Simmons back in 2011. The couple became quite close on the sets of the film, which gave rise to the dating rumours. Watson and Simmons, however, had denied the news.

4. Will Adamowicz

Will Adamowicz, a classmate of Watson, had dated the actress from 2012 to 2013. The two had sparked link up rumours after a picture of them kissing at an event went viral. The duo hailed from Oxford University but had no intention of going public with their relationship at that time. The couple broke up in late 2013.

5. Matt Janney

Yet another Oxford mate was linked with the Harry Potter actress. The duo met at an afterparty at their University, where they immediately clicked. The two dated for one year before calling quits on the relationship in 2014.

6. William "Mack" Knight

William “Mack” Knight, a businessman from Silicon Valley, dated Watson for two years. The actress was very private during her link-up years with the former. In an interview, Emma revealed that she would want her relationships to be offline so people would not talk about them everywhere. The duo separated in October 2015.

7. Chord Overstreet

Watson and the actor Chord Overstreet were a thing in March 2018. The two met through a mutual friend and hit it off on a romantic note. The Glee actor and Emma were seen holding hands at events and otherwise. The duo parted ways in May of the same year.

8. Brendan Wallace

Brendan Wallace and Emma Watson were snapped kissing in October 2018, while the two were vacationing in Mexico. Wallace is a private investor and a co-founder of Fifth Wall Ventures. The actress and Wallace went different ways in 2019. Watson has revealed to Vogue that she was single at the time.

9. Cole Cook

Cole Cook, brother of musician Alicia Keys, was spotted with Watson in Manhattan. The duo grabbed dinner at a restaurant together. The two together sparked rumors of them dating each other; however, in 2109, Cook cleared things up by saying, “We definitely went out and had a date, but we never really went down that path.”

10. Leo Robinton

Leo Robinton and Watson were caught kissing in 2018, causing quite a stir in the media. However, they managed to keep a low profile and were not seen together again until November 2020, when they were photographed leaving a grocery store in London. The following year, rumors circulated about their engagement, but the actress quickly dismissed them. Eventually, the couple decided to go their separate ways.

11. Brandon Green

Brandon Green began dating Emma Watson in September 2021. The two made headlines when they were spotted taking a helicopter ride in London. The duo was again clicked holding hands on the roads of Italy. Brandon is the son of a fashion master, Sir Phillip Green. The couple has not confirmed anything yet.

Emma Watson, apart from the relationships, had revealed that she was majorly crushing on her Harry Potter co-star Tom Felton. The fellow actors never dated but were quite often seen hanging out together.