List Of Top 20 Celebs Who Enjoyed Taylor Swift's Eras Tour: From Emma Stone To Katy Perry

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is hailed across the world. From her friends to her fans, everyone present at the concert has had fun singing and dancing along with the pop icon. While some of the expected guests showed up at the tour performance, some of them made unexpected appearances. From Katy Perry to Selena Gomez, here's a list of the top 20 celebrities who showed up at the concerts to show their support for Taylor Swift.

1. Katy Perry

The most recent guest that appeared at the Swift concert was Katy Perry. The Dark Horse singer visited the performance in Sydney along with Rita Ora and her husband, Taika Waititi. While it shocked the fans to see Perry on the stands, the singer enjoyed herself at the Eras Tour concert. Later, Swift and Perry clicked a picture together, which screamed, all is good in hood.

2. Emma Stone

Emma Stone was a part of the Glendale crowd when Taylor Swift performed there. The La La Land actress was seen dancing her heart out at the concert, along with a few of her other fans. Stone clearly let her inner Swiftie out, as soon as the Midnights singer performed her hit track, Love Story. The actress was clicked doing hairflips and enjoying along with the audience.

3. HAIM

HAIM were among the first celebrities to be spotted at the Eras Tour concerts. The siblings were present on the first night of the tour. The trio collaborated with Swift earlier for the track Nobody, No Crime. HAIM also happens to be very good friends with the Anti-Hero singer. The rockband quite enjoyed themselves at the concert.

4. Emma Watson

Emma Watson attended the Eras Tour during the Vegas leg. Watson was snapped enjoying the concert with one of the HAIM sisters. The Harry Potter star was singing and dancing along to the Swift songs. It clearly showed what a big fan she is of Taylor Swift.

5. Diplo

Diplo clearly had the time of his life at the Taylor Swift concert in Las Vegas. The DJ crooned to the lyrics of Anti-Hero and posted a few Instagram stories, claiming he is a Swiftie. He wrote, “I really pulled up to the show. I’m a motherf*cking Swiftie; now come at me. I kind of know the lyrics.”

6. Shania Twain

Shania Twain could not stop dancing at the Vegas concert of the Eras Tour. Twain was clicked singing along to Swift's 1989's Blank Space. After the performance, the Canadian singer took to Instagram and shared the words, “What a show." The singer enjoyed well at the tour.

7. Emma Roberts

Emma Roberts' excitement at the Eras Tour in Vegas confirmed that the actress is a Swiftie. The Holidate star was seen enjoying at the tunes of Taylor Swift's Style. Roberts also clicked pictures and took videos with her sunglasses on.

8. Ellen Pompeo

Ellen Pompeo and her daughter clearly loved vibing at the Eras Tour in Las Vegas. The actress clicked pictures and videos of her daughter dancing to Swift's Blank Space. Pompeo too shook a leg, along with Taylor Swift and the huge crowd present at the venue.

9. Selena Gomez

The best buddy, Selena Gomez, came to support Taylor Swift on April 1 with her sister Gracie. The duo were seen screaming along to the lyrics of the songs, especially Cruel Summer, in Texas. The sisters also dressed up the Swift-era way of Folklore and Speak Now. The sisters also danced a little while at the show.

10. Jack Antonoff

The co-writer and co-producer of one of Taylor Swift's albums was present at the Eras Tour in Airlington, Texas, to cheer for his friend. Jack Antonoff had quite a surreal experience at the concert. Swift also asked Antonoff to name a song he wishes for her, and the singer took it up. The Lover singer performed Death by a Thousand Cuts on the producer's request, as it was not supposed to be on the list.

11. J. J.Watt

J. J. Watt, the football player, was quite impressed by the Taylor Swift tour. Watt was present at the opening night of the Eras tour, and later he shared his experience through a video on Instagram, which was captioned, “So much respect, Taylor Swift, when your fans pay for a ticket, they are getting their money’s worth and some.”

12. Ethan Hawke

Ethan Hawke was spotted at the Texas performance of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour. The actor, while enjoying the concert, was also seen getting into a conversation with Selena Gomez in the VIP box. Hawke had some very enjoyable moments at the concert as he was seen vibing at the Swift songs.

13. Billy Joel

Billy Joel was spotted along with his family at the Eras Tour. The Joel family had a great time at the concert as the legendary pianist clicked his daughters dancing to Taylor Swift's tracks. The musician also took to Instagram to share a picture of his family with Swift, which he captioned, “Rockin’ into our new ‘era’ thank you. Taylor Swift, we loved the show!”

14. Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce flew all the way to Australia to cheer for his girlfriend at the Eras Tour in Sydney. The NFL player enjoyed all his time at the concert. According to the reports, Kelce will also join Swift on the European leg of the tour. The singer ended the Sydney tour by kissing her boyfriend amidst the audience.

15. Matty Healy

Before getting into a relationship with Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift was rumored to be dating Matty Healy. While Healy was present at one of Swift's concerts, the two, at different occasions, mouthed the same words, which made fans rather curious about what was cooking between the duo. They both said the words, "This one is about you. You know who you are. I love you."

16. Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon vibed along with the crowd in Nashville at the Eras Tour. The actress shared a video of Taylor Swift performing Bejeweled from her Midnights era. Along with the post, she wrote the caption, “What a night to remember! Taylor Swift in front of 70,000 incredible fans.” She further added, “The stellar song choices, inspired choreography, other-worldly art design... an incredible night to dance, sing and feel so much joy. thank you, Taylor Swift, and the whole ERAS tour team for shining so bright tonight.”

17. Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter got emotional during Taylor Swift's concert at Philadelphia. The actress put up an Instagram story to show her emotional side. Carpenter wrote on the story, "Don't hmu." and in the follow up story, she wrote, "Unless you are her."

18. Blake Lively

Blake Lively showed up at Taylor Swift's concert along with her two daughters, James and Inez. Lively cheered for her good friend as Swift mentioned her two daughters after performing her track All Too Well. The buddies were seen exiting the concert venue together while waving at the fans.

19. Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence was present at the Eras Tour in Philadelphia. The actress had her own celebrity moment as she was surrounded by a huge crowd while she interacted with them. Lawrence was standing at the VIP tent while the fans tried to click pictures with her.

20. Paul Rudd

Paul Rudd showed up at the Eras Tour concert in New Jersey with 13 written on his hand. Rudd also accepted the friendship bracelet while enjoying himself at Taylor Swift's performance. The Ant-Man actor also shook a leg at few of Swift's songs, by being at the VIP tent.

