Is Jennifer Aniston getting back with ex-husband Justin Theroux? Couple reunite for dinner in NYC

The friends star leaves the dinner with ex-beau Justin Theroux, with a rose in her hand. Is there something brewing? Here's more

Written by Tanya Bimbra   |  Published on Apr 26, 2023   |  09:06 AM IST  |  328
Jeniffer Aniston (Source: Jeniffer Aniston/ Instagram)
Jeniffer Aniston (Source: Jeniffer Aniston/ Instagram)

On Saturday night, Jennifer Aniston and her ex-husband Justin Theroux reunited for a late dinner in the bustling city of New York. Despite their split in 2017, the former couple has maintained a strong friendship over the years. Joining them for the meal were friends Jason Bateman and Amanda Anka. After sharing a warm embrace, Jennifer and Justin sat opposite each other at the popular restaurant, II Cantinori.

As Jennifer left the restaurant, a single red rose delicately held in her hand, she exuded effortless elegance in her black cardigan and matching trousers. The boots and handbag in the same hue added a touch of sophistication to her overall look. At her side, Justin looked sharp and dashing in his dark green jacket paired with jeans and boots. His signature heavy beard added a rugged charm to his handsome appearance.

 

Is there a romance in the future?

Jennifer arrived at the restaurant alone, but was soon joined by Justin and Jason along with Jason's wife, Amanda. After greeting Justin with a warm embrace, Jennifer sat across from him and the group enjoyed a meal together.As the dinner came to an end, Jennifer was spotted leaving with a single rose in hand and an umbrella.

Justin and Jennifer's romance began in May 2011 when they worked together on the movie Wanderlust. They announced their engagement on August 10, 2012, and tied the knot on August 5, 2015. However, the couple revealed their separation on February 15, 2018, citing the end of 2017 as the time of their split.

In a heartwarming reunion, Justin and Jennifer were spotted cuddling up after reuniting for a table read of the Eighties sitcom, Facts of Life, in December 2021. They even posed for a cozy picture together, which Justin shared on his Instagram story. Actress Ann Dowd was also seen sandwiched between the two stars.

Also Read: Celebrity Social Media, 1st April, 2023: Jennifer Aniston to Britney Sphere, here’s the daily celebrity Instagram roundup

Did Jennifer Aniston do IVF with Justin Theroux?
In the accompanying interview, the Morning Show actress spoke candidly about her secret attempts to conceive a child through in vitro fertilization. “I was trying to get pregnant. It was a challenging road for me, the baby-making road,” the Emmy winner recalled
How long were Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux married for?
The actors dated from 2011 t0 2018, tying the knot in 2015. But it just wasn't to be, with the pair announcing their split with a joint statement three years ago. Since then, Justin and Jennifer have stayed close pals, and often take to social media to wish each other a happy birthday.
How many times did Jennifer Aniston marry?
She has been married twice: first to actor Brad Pitt, to whom she was married for five years, and later to actor Justin Theroux, whom she married in 2015 and separated from in 2017.
About The Author
Tanya Bimbra
Tanya Bimbra

A content writer for 13 years, the entertainment section is Tanya's favorite. A self-confessed creative claustrophob... Read more

Advertisement

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!