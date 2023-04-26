Is Jennifer Aniston getting back with ex-husband Justin Theroux? Couple reunite for dinner in NYC

On Saturday night, Jennifer Aniston and her ex-husband Justin Theroux reunited for a late dinner in the bustling city of New York. Despite their split in 2017, the former couple has maintained a strong friendship over the years. Joining them for the meal were friends Jason Bateman and Amanda Anka. After sharing a warm embrace, Jennifer and Justin sat opposite each other at the popular restaurant, II Cantinori.

As Jennifer left the restaurant, a single red rose delicately held in her hand, she exuded effortless elegance in her black cardigan and matching trousers. The boots and handbag in the same hue added a touch of sophistication to her overall look. At her side, Justin looked sharp and dashing in his dark green jacket paired with jeans and boots. His signature heavy beard added a rugged charm to his handsome appearance.

Is there a romance in the future?

Jennifer arrived at the restaurant alone, but was soon joined by Justin and Jason along with Jason's wife, Amanda. After greeting Justin with a warm embrace, Jennifer sat across from him and the group enjoyed a meal together.As the dinner came to an end, Jennifer was spotted leaving with a single rose in hand and an umbrella.

Justin and Jennifer's romance began in May 2011 when they worked together on the movie Wanderlust. They announced their engagement on August 10, 2012, and tied the knot on August 5, 2015. However, the couple revealed their separation on February 15, 2018, citing the end of 2017 as the time of their split.

In a heartwarming reunion, Justin and Jennifer were spotted cuddling up after reuniting for a table read of the Eighties sitcom, Facts of Life, in December 2021. They even posed for a cozy picture together, which Justin shared on his Instagram story. Actress Ann Dowd was also seen sandwiched between the two stars.

