Is Miles Morales Coming To MCU? Learn As Marvel Studios’ CEO Kevin Feige Teases Live-Action Debut

With Spider-Man being one of the most favorite superheroes of all time, Miles Morales’ version of the web crawler gripped the fanatics with all the excitement. His introduction in Sony’s Spider-Verse movies soon made many die-hards wonder when they would see Miles Morales in the MCU as a live-action character.

All the questions related to the character were answered at the D23 Brazil in São Paulo by one and only Kevin Feige. The studio president, who is behind all the decisions related to Marvel’s superhero universe, surprised everyone, announcing the big news. Feige talked about Miles Morales’ future in the MCU.

While Feige first reconfirmed that Sony is working tirelessly to bring Miles Morales to the big screen, in the third installment of the Spider-verse film, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-verse, he then went on to add that a live-action Miles might be soon seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"Miles will appear in the third 'Spider-Verse' movie, which is in production. I hope that, shortly after that, he can enter the MCU in live-action," Kevin Feige stated at the D23 Brazil fan convention.

Speaking of Miles Morales's current status in the MCU, he has already been slightly teased in 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming. It was when Tom Holland’s Spider-Man had a conversation with Donald Glover's character, Aaron Davis.

For those who do not know, Aaron Davis is the uncle of Miles Morales. Meanwhile, Glover’s character was even seen in the movie, stating that he has a nephew living in New York.

To make it even more interesting to you, Aaron is the same uncle, who eventually becomes the prowler in the future.

In the recent entry of the Miles Morales animated Spider-Man movie, Donald Glover's Aaron Davis was seen again, wearing the costume of Prowler, confirming that in some universe, Glover is the live-action Prowler.

In this web of Spider-Man movies, Tom Holland recently confirmed that he will be reprising his role as the webslinger on the big screen, getting a fourth entry being the Spider-Man of the Earth-616.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is the latest animated entry, which was released back in 2023.

The film had a grand cast of actors, with Shameik Moore voicing Miles Morales, Brian Tyree Henry as Jeff Morales, and Andy Samberg as Ben Reilly.

The movie even had Oscar Isaac as Spider-Man 2099, with Jack Quaid as Earth-65 Peter Parker. The voiceover of Gwen Stacy was done by Hailee Steinfeld.

