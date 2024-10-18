Tom Holland Shares Major Update On Spider-Man 4 Development: 'Zendaya & I Sat Down And...'

We might be in for a spectacular entry for Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, as the star recently expressed excitement while reading the script for a future web-slinger movie. While the Cherry star is hopeful for the film, he wasn't alone in reviewing the script. According to Holland, he read the script for Spider-Man 4 with his co-star and girlfriend, Zendaya.

In a conversation on the Rich Roll Podcast, the Uncharted actor mentioned that the script still needs a few touch-ups to ensure it impresses fans. Stating that he went through the script three weeks ago, Holland added, “Zendaya and I sat down and read it together, and at times we were bouncing around the living room like, ‘This is a real movie worthy of the fans’ respect.’”

He then also made it clear that the team needs to “figure out” a few things before it hits the production, while still calling it “exciting.” Sharing his views on Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, the Chaos Walking star mentioned that these projects work as “a small cog in a large machine.”

Stating that it is essential to keep that machine running, Holland added that being a part of the MCU one needs to be certain about fitting the film into the timeline in order to make it feel connected to future movies.

“That’s one of the challenges we’re facing. The time in which we need to get that done is a tall order but definitely achievable with the fantastic people we have working on it now,” The Devil All the Time star mentioned.

Last year, Tom Holland had stated to The Hollywood Reporter that although he would love to reprise the comic character in the Marvel Studios movies, he would only go for it if the projects do “justice to the character.”

The actor has called himself lucky to be part of a franchise that continues to grow and excel with each film. Stating that he is more interested in protecting the legacy of Spider-Man, Tom Holland added that he won't be doing another film until the script is great.

Holland was seen playing the character of Peter Parker/Spider-Man in three solo films, which were part of the MCU. First appearing in Captain America: Civil War, the star suddenly jumped into the hearts of superhero fanatics, later appearing in 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming.

After the events of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, he was then seen in 2019’s Spider-Man: Far From Home.

The movie that blew away everyone’s mind was 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, which not only had Holland as the webslinger but also the legendary Tobey Maguire, reprising his role from the Sam Raimi movies, along with Andrew Garfield.

