Is Pete Davidson's Bupkis Season 2 Cancelled After Initial Confirmation? Here's What SNL Star Has To Say

The SNL alum bids adieu to Bupkis!

Pete Davidson's comedy-drama Bupkis, a "heightened fictionalized version of his life," will not have a second season! The show is really personal and meaningful to the comedian as it vaguely reflects his life. But is it canceled? Here's what he had to say.

Is Bupkis Season 2 canceled?

Yes, there is no season 2 for Davidson’s semi-autobiographical show. The comedian has clarified on canceling Bupkis season 2 that he is past that chapter of his life.

“I’ve always seen Bupkis as a window into my life since it is so personal and about my struggles and family. After nearly a decade of my personal life being in the media, I wanted a chance to tell my story my way,” Pete told the Hollywood Reporter.

Davidson takes pride in Bupkis

Pete Davidson is best known for hysterical sketches on the SNL. But the comedian said on the record that Bupkis is the project he is most proud of out of all his other works.

"Of all the work I've ever done, Bupkis is by far what I'm most proud of. I am so grateful to Lorne Michaels and Broadway Video, Peacock, Universal Television, and the amazing cast and writers for helping me create something honest, funny, and heartfelt," said Davidson.

The SNL alum further clarified his decision to end the show: "I also feel that this part of my life is finished. I'm very excited for this next chapter and for you guys to see the work. Thank you to all who support me; I am forever grateful," he added.

Bupkis was a fan-favorite

The show's first season was released in May last year after a bidding war among streaming platforms. Later, Peacock acquired it with a straight-to-series order and was rewarded with its grand success. The critics gave Bupkis a 78 percent rating, and online viewers rated it 90 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

The show follows the life of Davidson (the comedian portrays a version of himself) as he juggles family dynamics, fame, and relationships. It is based on his life but has been exaggerated for the comedic punch. Bupkis also stars Edie Falco and Joe Pesci as his mother and grandfather.

The comedian's upcoming projects include a horror movie called The Home. He will also release his Netflix special comedy Pete Davidson: Turbo Fonzarelli, potentially by January next year. Davidson will also be touring as part of his Pete Davidson: Prehab tour. He clearly has some exciting stuff coming up!