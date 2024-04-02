Is Taylor Swift Getting Her Own SiriusXM Channel? Find Out Ahead Of The Tortured Poets Department RELEASE

Taylor Swift will soon have a channel of her own as she prepares to launch her new album, The Tortured Poets Department. SiriusXM announced on Tuesday that the pop icon's channel will be named Channel 13, Taylor's Version. Broadcasting will commence on April 7th and continue until May 6th.

Coincidentally, the channel will mark its 13th day with the release of the new album by the Anti-Hero singer. To inform the fans of Swift of the channel, SiriusXM released a press note in which they shared, "Channel 13 (Taylor's Version) will be playing the full album beginning to end continuously throughout the weekend."

The note also claimed that the fans could share their experiences and songs with Taylor on the channel.

Why Is Number 13 Special For Taylor Swift?

13 has been special to Swift for many reasons, one of which is that she was born on December 13th. Back in 2009, the Love Story singer disclosed to MTV the significance of number 13 in her life.

Swift said, "I was born on the 13th. I turned 13 on Friday, the 13th. My first album went gold in 13 weeks. My first No. 1 song had a 13-second intro. Every time I've won an award, I've been seated in either the 13th seat, the 13th row, the 13th section, or row M, which is the 13th letter. Basically, whenever a 13 comes up in my life, it's a good thing."

Adding more to it, the Midnights singer announced The Tortured Poets Department during her 13th Grammy win. The number has really done wonders in the singer's life, as she stands among the wealthiest people in the world.

Taylor Swift's Album Announcement

Back in February, Taylor Swift won her 13th Grammy Award for her album Midnights. While accepting the award, the pop singer announced her new set of songs.

Swift, on stage, said, "I want to say thank you to the members of the Recording Academy for voting this way. But I know that the way that the Recording Academy voted is a direct reflection of the passion of the fans. So I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I've been keeping from you for the last two years, which is that my brand new album comes out on April 19."

With the announcement, fans wondered if the album is dedicated to her ex-boyfriend, Joe Alwyn.

