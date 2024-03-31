'The Real Deal': Oscar-Winning Actress Laura Dern PRAISES Taylor Swift's Directing Skills

Taylor Swift, known worldwide for her chart-topping music, has garnered praise for her talents beyond the microphone. Yes, the Oscar-winning actress Laura Dern recently shared her admiration for Swift’s directing skills, highlighting the potential for a multifaceted career beyond music. Let’s delve into what Dern had to say and explore Taylor Swift’s potential journey into the world of filmmaking.

Laura Dern’s rave review

In a recent episode of TheWrap’s Unwrapped podcast, Laura Dern, known for her roles in acclaimed films like Jurassic World: Dominion, couldn’t contain her admiration for Taylor Swift’s directorial skills. Laura Dern, who collaborated with Swift on the Bejeweled music video, commended Swift’s prowess behind the camera. She exclaimed, “She is a real deal filmmaker,” highlighting Swift’s multifaceted talents beyond just music.

Praise from a veteran

Dern, a seasoned actress known for her roles, expressed excitement about Swift’s filmmaking journey and claimed that she is open to collaborating with her again. After the music video premiered, Laura Dern shared similar feelings during a January 2023 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, saying that working with Swift was an “incredible time.”

The collaboration between Dern and Swift began with the release of the Bejewelded music video, in which Dern portrayed Swift’s evil stepmother in a modern take on the Cinderella story. The video also featured the band Haim as Swift’s stepsisters. Dern’s positive experience working with Swift led her to express openness to future collaborations, stating, “Listen, wherever she wants to go, I’ll show up. I’ll love her.”

“I was amazed by what a great filmmaker she is, how prepared she was, how improvisational and fun it was. I had the time of my life, so it was amazing,” said Dern.

Swift’s passion for filmmaking

Swift’s interest in filmmaking isn’t a recent development. In fact, she has been vocal about her passion for storytelling beyond music. In December 2022, it was announced that Swift would make her feature-length film directorial debut with Searchlight Pictures. While details about the project remain scarce, Den’s remarks hint at Swift’s dedication to exploring new creative avenues.

As fans eagerly anticipate Swift’s foray into filmmaking, Dern’s admiration for her talents serves as a testament to Swift’s potential in the industry. While specifics about future collaborations remain uncertain, Dern’s willingness to work with Swift reflects the industry’s enthusiasm for her upcoming projects.

Swift’s new album

Taylor Swift, fresh from her Grammy win for Best Pop Vocal Album, surprised fans with the announcement of her eleventh studio album, The Tortured Poets Department. Scheduled for release on April 19, Swift shared her excitement and thanked fans for their support.

The album’s tracklist, unveiled recently, features 16 songs and a bonus track titled The Manuscript. Collaborations include Post Malone on Fortnight and Florence and the Machine on Florida!!!. Fans have begun speculating on the album’s themes, with some suggesting connections to Swift’s personal life.

