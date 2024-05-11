What Does Taylor Swift's 'This Is Not Taylor's Version' T-Shirt on Paris Eras Tour Mean? Fans Theorize Rep TV Again

Taylor Swift, the ever-iconic singer and songwriter, is in no mood to catch a breath and let Swifties live in peace, as the superstar continues to make headlines ever since she began her hugely successful Eras tour. The superstar also released her 11th studio album which surprisingly came out to be a double-volume album, The Tortured Poets Department, through Republic Records.

The dust of this was just being settled until Swift went ahead and teased Swifites with her t-shirt, which she wore during her Paris Eras tour. The t-shirt may have been pretty plain and white on its own but what caught the fans’ attention were the words written on it. “THIS IS NOT TAYLOR’S VERSION,” the t-shirt read, igniting fans to speculate what it could mean.

Taylor Swift’s new look at Prais Eras tour continues to buzz Swifites

As retrieved via American Songwriter, Taylor Swift wore a new outfit for her Eras tour, but the most recent one took her fans by surprise. Swift was spotted wearing a white t-shirt with "THIS IS NOT TAYLOR'S VERSION," written in capitals. To give a bit of background, the Bad Blood singer decided to remake her first six albums to master her recordings. Each re-recorded has been lustrated as Taylor's version.

But her recent appearance said altogether different lengths. As the re-recording of the album continues, the singer is only left with her two previous albums, self-titled 2006 debut and 2017’s Reputation. The fans have speculated that 2017’s Reputation is next in the line to be released, but these fans’ speculations are much bothered by Swift’s altogether contracting attire.

Swift is known for teasing her fans hinting at her future works, it’s safe to assume that her new tee again hints towards her planned career endeavors. Though nothing has been confirmed officially from Swift's end, fans can’t help but speculate the meaning behind her t-shirt, igniting multiple fan theories.

Taylor Swift continues to make headlines

Taylor Swift has been constantly in the news these days from her Eras tour to her budding romance with Travis Kelce, to the surprising two-volume album release (TTPD), Swift’s life has been a little too happening these days. And thanks to it Swifites have constantly been engaged with some or the other updates from her end.

With her new t-shirt out, Swifites have reflected on the Grammy-winning star’s setlist, which has now cut Lover’s The Archer and Speak Now’s Long Live from the list. The fans even noticed how Swift went directly into the Red era from Fearless, hopping over to Evermore, Reputation, and Speak Now.

As Taylor Swift continues with her past albums' release and tour, Swifties can expect a lot more updates from her hunting towards her future career moves. Somehow Swift has always found a way to surprise her fans, hopefully, the new surprise will too be impactful just like her previous ones.

