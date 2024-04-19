Is Taylor Swift's So Long, London About Ex Joe Alwyn? Lyrics Explored

Taylor Swift's ability to weave raw emotion into her music has always captivated her fans. With each new release, listeners eagerly anticipate the heart-wrenching narratives hidden within her lyrics.

One such track, So Long, London, from her latest album The Tortured Poets Department, has sparked speculation among Swifties about its connection to her ex-boyfriend, Joe Alwyn.

Exploring the lyrics of Taylor Swift’s Song, So Long, London

The Tortured Poets Department (TTPD) marks another chapter in Taylor Swift's musical journey, delving into the depths of her emotions with poetic lyricism. Among the standout tracks is So Long, London, a poignant emotional song that appears to chronicle the end of a tumultuous relationship.

In So Long, London, Swift paints a vivid picture of heartbreak and disillusionment, recounting her efforts to salvage a failing romance. The lyrics resonate with themes of loss, sacrifice, and ultimately, acceptance. "I kept calm and carried the weight of the rift / Pulled him in tighter each time he was drifting away / My spine split from carrying us up the hill / Wet through my clothes, weary bones caught the chill / I stopped trying to make him laugh, stopped trying to drill the safe," Swift sings.

Lines such as "I left all I knew you left me at the house by the Heath / I stopped CPR, after all, it’s no use / The spirit was gone, we would never come to / And I’m pissed off you let me give you all that youth for free," hint at the finality of the breakup and the realization that efforts to revive the relationship were futile.

A look back at the relationship timeline of Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn

Swift and Alwyn's relationship has been shrouded in secrecy since its inception, with the couple opting to keep their romance out of the public eye. The couple is reported to have first met each other at the 2016 Met Gala. Despite their efforts to maintain privacy, glimpses into their relationship have surfaced over the years.

Their journey began in May 2017, when reports emerged of Swift and Alwyn's budding romance. In June 2017, the claims emerged that Alwyn visited Swift’s parents in Nashville. Over the next six years, the couple navigated the highs and lows of their relationship away from the spotlight.

From secret rendezvous in London to public appearances at events like the Jingle Ball, Swift and Alwyn's love story always attracted the public eye. Both Swift and Alwyn refused to talk about their relationship in front of the media. Alwyn was even featured in Swift’s 2020 documentary, Miss Americana on Netflix.

Despite the emergence of engagement rumors, post their six years of dating, the couple was reported to part ways on April 8, 2023. A source, as retrieved via PEOPLE , claimed that their split was caused by "differences in their personalities."

“They've had rough patches before and always worked things out, so friends thought they would take some time apart but eventually come back together,” the source revealed, marking that ultimately the couple "weren't the right fit for one another."

While Swift has not confirmed the inspiration behind So Long, London, fans speculate that it draws from her six-year relationship with Alwyn. The parallels between the song's lyrics and Swift's past experiences with Alwyn are striking, leading many to believe that So Long, London serves as a reflection on their breakup and its aftermath. Whether or not the song is about Joe Alwyn, its profound impact is undeniable. The Tortured Poets Department was released on April 19, 2024.

