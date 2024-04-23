Is Taylor Swift's The Manuscript From TTPD Album About Jake Gyllenhaal Or John Mayer? Here's What Fans Think

Taylor Swift's new album, The Tortured Poets Department is already one of the most streamed albums and it is taking over the internet. Many people are in awe of Swift’s storytelling skills via her songs. The Look What You Made Me Do singer’s latest video song with Post Malone, Fortnight has garnered praise from her fans.

As per her fans, she allegedly dropped many easter eggs in that song. Right now, her fans are trying to decode what The Manuscript song is about. The internet is divided between Jake Gyllenhall and John Mayer. The global popstar dated Mayer from 2009 to 2010 and she dated Gyllenhall briefly in 2010.

Fan’s theories on The Manuscript about Jake Gyllenhall

Fans believe that The Manuscript subtly gives the All Too Well song reference. This song was allegedly written about Jake Gyllenhall, and originally released in 2012. In 2021, she re-released the song with its 10-minute version and also released the short film starring Dylan O’Brien and Sadie Sink.

Fans think that The Manuscript closes the book that's shown in the All Too Well short film. Some of the lyrics that caught her fan's attention were, "In the age of him/she wished she was 30 and made coffee every morning in a Frеnch press/ Afterwards she only atе kids' cereal and couldn't sleep unless it was in her mother's bed."

She further continued, “She thought about how he said since she was so wise beyond her years everything had been aboveboard/ She wasn't sure.”

Fans believe that this is about Gyllenhall because when the couple dated, Swift was 20 and Gyllenhall was 29. Also, many fans are going back to All Too Well and connecting the dots. Her lyrics in All Too Well that seemingly reference their age gap is, “You said if we had been closer in age, maybe it would've been fine/ And that made me want to die.”

I’m pretty sure it’s about Jake and how the process of releasing ATW10 and creating the short film allowed her to finally let go of what happened.



I think the line about her re-reading the manuscript is her saying she no longer “remembers it all too well”. — Emily Wurzbacher (@Emmaleigh6692) April 19, 2024

Why do fans believe it's about John Mayer?

However, many fans disapprove of this theory. They think it's about John Mayor. They think that the age-gap reference in The Manuscript is allegedly about John Mayor. Swift was 19 when she dated John Mayer who was 31 at the time. Their age gap made headlines when the couple dated from 2009 to 2010.

A fan who think it is about John Mayer shared a hilarious GIF on X and wrote, “the manuscript……..john mayer you will never live this down.”

the manuscript……..john mayer you will never live this down pic.twitter.com/ktVZsglqpM — savanna (@comebackbehere) April 19, 2024

But some fans are countering this theory as the lyrics in the songs say, “Then she dated boys who were her own age.” Because after Mayer she dated Gyllenhall. However, on the other hand, fans think that maybe it's about both of them.

