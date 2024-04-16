Is The Kid LaROI Dating Tate McRae? Exploring Rumours Amid Dublin Concert Shoutout

All the ongoing dating rumors between Kid LaROI and Tate McRae can now be put to rest, as the former confirmed to fans at his Sunday (April 14) show in Ireland that the Canadian pop star who was watching from the wings is his girlfriend.

The moment came between songs while LaROI was on stage, telling the crowd at 3Arena in Dublin, “I need everybody in here to sing this as loud as they can because my girlfriend’s here tonight, and I don’t want to look lame.”

Fan cameras then panned to stage left, capturing McRae giggling while watching the show from backstage. “If you guys don’t sing this really loud...” the Australian artist added. “It’s going to embarrass me.”

On top of this, if anybody needed more proof of the rumor being confirmed, McRae posted a video to her Instagram Story from her side-stage vantage point. Her video showed LaROI performing Without You and his audience dutifully singing along loudly.

When did Kid Laroi and Tate McRae dating rumors start?

The Kid LaROI and Tate McRae began 2024 by sparking dating rumors after he attended the 2024 NHL All-Star Game in February, where she performed. An unnamed source told people that they were holding hands, and then 10 days later, Justin Bieber posted a photo of him and his wife Hailey Bieber with Kid LaROI and Tate McRae.

Aside from the packed PDA outings, their curious fans and followers also pointed out that in one of McRae’s Instagram posts earlier this year, 'she’s wearing the ”LarROI's shirt'. Videos of the pair partying together in Mexico were also uploaded on X (formerly Twitter), too. Well, it looks like all the evidence was already there, but people were just waiting for the duo to make it official.

More details about Kid Laroi and Tate McRae

20-year-old Tate McRae went viral after sharing her singing and songwriting talents on her YouTube channel. Some of her greatest hits include: 2020’s You Broke Me First, which racked up over a billion listens on Spotify, and 2022’s She’s All I Wanna Be, which has over 413 million streams.

Unlike McRae, who started as a dancer and grew up in a musical family, LaROI was born Charlton Kenneth Jeffrey Howard in 2003 and was raised in Sydney, Australia. His father is a producer, and his mother is a talent manager, record label founder, and music executive.

Apart from this, they are also social media sensations, with McRae having 3.6 million followers on Instagram as well as a huge fan following on Tik Tok. On the other hand, Laroi is already a sensation in the music world, collaborating with Justin Bieber and Miley Cyrus on chart-topping hits and having 33.5 million monthly subscribers on Spotify and 3.9 followers on Instagram.

The Kid Laroi met the late rapper Juice Wrld, and the two soon began collaborating, and he was even present when the rapper died. The European leg of Laroi’s The First Time Tour will continue until April 27, 2024.

