Who Is Henry Cavill’s Girlfriend Natalie Viscuso? Everything We Know About Her As Couple Set To Welcome First Child Together

The popular actor, Henry Cavil, is going to be a dad. He is expecting his first child with his girlfriend, Natalie Viscuso. The Justice League star spoke to Access Hollywood at the New York City premiere of The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, where he shared the exciting news.

"I'm very excited about it. Natalie and I are both very excited about it. I'm sure you'll see much more of that,” Cavill told the outlet’s reporter when she asked him about taking on fatherhood. Before the interview wrapped, the reporter added that the movie star would make “a great dad.” “Thank you,” he replied with a smile.

The duo made their relationship official on Instagram in April 2021, shortly after being seen on a romantic walk together in London.

"This is me looking quietly confident shortly before my beautiful and brilliant love, Natalie, destroys me at chess," Cavil captioned a photo of the couple. Let's take a moment to find out more about the soon-to-be mommy below.

Who is Natalie Viscuso?

Natalie Viscuso was featured on season 1 of MTV's My Super Sweet 16 in 2005. A description of the episode reads: "At 15 years old, Natalie is now living in a $5 million house and cruising around town in her dad's Bentleys and Ferraris. What more could she want? How about being the most popular girl at school?"

She is originally from New Mexico and moved to La Jolla, California, with her father and his then-fiancé. She also graduated in 2011 with a bachelor's degree from the University of Southern California's School of Cinematic Arts, where she was also part of extracurricular activities. She is also the vice president at Roy Lee's Vertigo Entertainment, a Los Angeles-based production company behind Prime Video's Them: Covenant.

In addition to this, according to Viscuso's now-deleted LinkedIn, her accomplishments included being on the dean's list and being a member of the Sigma Alpha Lambda and Phi Sigma Theta national honor societies. In her personal life, through her Instagram, we know that she is an ardent dog lover and owns one too. Her Instagram is filled with a French bulldog named Meat.

Natalie Viscuso is a big supporter of her boyfriend, Henry Cavill

Natalie Cavill is known to participate in the annual Durrell Challenge, a 13-kilometer race benefiting the Durrell Wildlife Conservation Trust and Jersey Zoo. In 2022, Viscuso joined him to show her support for the cause, but the duo opted to walk rather than run. That's not all; the lovebirds are also on board to work together to bring a Warhammer 40,000 adaptation to the big screen.

Viscuso Viscuso also shared a post about the project on Instagram captioned, "Fantasy, horror and sci-fi are the bedrock of my creative language, so when Henry introduced me to Warhammer a couple of years ago, I immediately felt at home." She captioned an image of a Deadline article, "Building a cinematic universe with Henry, our team at Amazon, and the empire that is Games Workshop is an honor and a pleasure."

She also supports Cavil with his acting projects and ventures and is herself a big fan of them. In June 2023, she joined her beau at the season 3 premiere of The Witcher in London, and then roughly 6 months later, they visited South Korea for the premiere of Cavill's film Argylle. We cannot wait for the couple to begin the next chapter of their lives together, and we wish them the best.