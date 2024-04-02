Is The Return Of Judge Judy A Bad Thing For Bosses At CBS? Find Out

The hit arbitration-based reality court show Judge Judy needs no introduction. The show ran for a wonderful 25 years with outstanding viewership. Based on former Manhattan Family Court Judge Judith Sheindlin, the show was taken off air in 2021, and only the reruns of the beloved show were aired on CBS. But here is some good news: the hit show is back in the fall this year with all new episodes.

Unfortunately, the show's return has not made everyone very happy with the news. According to Page Six, the show's ex-bosses did not like the fact that the show is returning with new episodes. Here's why:

Judge Judy's ex-bosses are unhappy with the show's return

Judge Judy Sheindlin is returning to television this autumn, but she will have to compete with CBS repeats of her former show, Judge Judy. The famous TV judge and her executive producer, Scott Koondel, a former CBS executive, subsequently created and distributed Judy Justice, a new courtroom drama on Amazon's Freevee streaming service via Sox Entertainment, the same year.

An insider told Page Six that the highest-paid TV jurist will return to linear television this fall after being cleared in 95% of the country, despite CBS trying to keep Judy out of the marketplace. CBS had expected local markets to buy reruns of Scheindlin's previous show, so they were taken aback when she introduced a fresh product for stations to buy.

According to a source, CBS is now stuck selling repeats of Judge Judy, which have lower market value, while other stations can play original programming from Judy Justice.

As per Page Six, Variety reported that CBS is attempting to get the most coveted time slots and top dollar for its reruns; Sox aims to elbow aside the old show and nab the best stations and time slots for Judy Justice.

A source revealed this to Page Six and said, "It didn't have to be this way, though. Judy Justice is in talks to replace CBS' long-running daytime chat series, The Talk, which will never be The View". The network's syndication division has the rights to the original show's library, and episodes have been distributed to stations since the show concluded in 2021.

A CBS syndication insider stated,"'Judge Judy' has been a fixture of our syndication TV offers for decades. We already have the entire library to license, so our plate is full."

What was Judge Judy about?

Judith Sheindlin, a former Manhattan Family Court Judge, hosts Judge Judy, an American reality court show based on arbitration. Sheindlin appeared on the show, adjudicating real-life small claims disputes in a simulated courtroom setting. Prior to the hearings, all parties signed arbitration agreements consenting to Sheindlin's decision.

The show ran in first-run syndication. As it was throughout its active production years, it is currently distributed in syndication by CBS Media Ventures, albeit in reruns that continue to achieve remarkably high ratings.

The series debuted on September 16, 1996, and will end on July 23, 2021. Sheindlin and CBS renewed their contract for the final time in 2017, bringing the court show to a close after 25 seasons. During its run of new episodes, the show did not air them as they were recorded—the series' final taped case aired on June 8, 2021. While the show's subsequent seasons are presently rerun in syndication, the first and second seasons are available on Paramount Global's Pluto TV Courtroom and Judge Judy channels.

