Is Walton Goggins a Descendant Of Irish Royalty? Fallout Star Reveals

It's not the lesser known fact that 23andMe has surprised many people who have taken the test and found out about their impressive ancestral background. Similarly, Walton Goggins after taking this test was surprised with the results as well.

Recently, Fallout star Walton Goggins revealed to the Geek Ireland outlet about his ancestral background. The actor took a test by 23andMe and found out that his roots trace back to an Irish royal family. The Hateful Eight star revealed that he was already aware of his Irish heritage. What seemingly surprised him was, that he is a descendant of the Irish Royalty.

It was revealed that the actor is the descendant of a former High King of Ireland, Niall of the Nine Hostages. It was revealed that he had Scandevanian roots too.

History of Walton Goggins's ancestry

Goggins claimed to the outlet that he hails from the Uí Neill dynasties. These dynasties reigned in Ireland from the 6th century to the 10th century. Niall of Nine Hostages was a historical king of Tara who passed away around the year 405 AD.

As per the outlet, the High King reputedly got his nickname from his habit of kidnapping people during his reign. Walton Goggins's surname actually reflects his heritage. His surname, Goggins, comes from the Irish Cúchogaidh which means 'hound of war'.

The actor shared, “It’s me and two million other people that are descended from Ireland, but my son wears it like, you know, he walks around like he’s a king. Which, I suppose he is.” He further says, "Can I get an Irish passport is what I’m saying?"

More about the recently released Fallout series

The Fallout series is about the post-apocalyptic Los Angeles, brought by nuclear decimation. To protect themselves from the radiation, mutants, and bandits, the citizens must live in underground bunkers. As per Screen Rant, the series is based on the video game franchise of the same name.

Jonathan Nolan, who is the co-creator of the show revealed to the Geek Ireland about carving a story from a complex game. He said, “One of the challenges, but also one of most exciting things for us about this adaptation was the fact that with Fallout... you have some great games that are basically movies with playable bits, but Fallout has never been like that.”

As per the outlet, Ella Purnell who plays Lucy in the series, revealed, “I think Lucy has just started the game. She's the Vault Dweller that has come out, and then you've got The Ghoul in contrast, who has got a couple hours under his belt. He's been around a long time and he knows what he likes.”

She further added, “'It's one of the things that drew me to the role and made me really want to play Lucy as you start in this in such an innocent place and then you really have to reckon with what happens to a person when everything that they've ever believed, the entire fabric of their existence, is just teared wide open.”

