Georgia Hunter, the author, of We Were The Lucky Ones, learned of a remarkable family story about her granduncle, Adam. She gathered information about him and his family who had experienced the Holocaust, and how fought to survive. A series has been made with the same name which is set during that time. and it follows the fictional Kurc family, inspired by real individuals, as they navigate the tough challenges of survival. Read on to know more.

Real Life Story Behind We Were The Lucky One's Series

Adam, an architect, went to extreme lengths to hide his Jewish identity, even fashioning a fake penis foreskin using egg whites and water. Separated during the German invasion of Poland in 1939, the Kurc family's tale centers on their struggle to reunite and survive amidst the horrors of war. The Hulu show, drawing from Hunter's extensive research and featuring recreated scenes from family photographs, depicts the resilience and resilience of the Kurcs.

Hunter's journey into her family's history began with a high school assignment, uncovering her family's Holocaust legacy and propelling her into the role of family historian. Through her research, she unearthed remarkable stories, such as her granduncle Geneck's time in a Siberian gulag and Adam's resourcefulness in creating fake IDs for the resistance. Halina, Adam's wife, played a crucial role in securing hiding places for family members, while Mila, Hunter's grandaunt, ingeniously concealed her Jewish identity and her toddler Felicia, later donating wartime clothing to Yad Vashem.

Recently, Hunter and her family donated their archive to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, including photos, fake IDs, and her grandfather Addy's belongings. Through their series, Hunter says they 'shed light on what's happening across borders today', and that she hopes to make the Holocaust's vast history more relatable, fostering empathy for refugees and shedding light on current global issues.

The movie boasts the following star cast and characters; Siblings Halina (Joey King), Addy (Logan Lerman), Genec (Henry Lloyd-Hughes), Jakub (Amit Rahav), Mila (Hadas Yaron), and their parents, Sol (Lior Ashkenazi) and Nechuma (Robin Weigert).

We Were The Lucky Ones premiered on March 28, 2024 on Hulu.

