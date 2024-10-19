‘It Is Breaking My Heart’: Ex-Partner Cheryl Mourns Liam Payne's Death, Begs Public To Stop ‘Media Exploitation’

Liam Payne's ex-partner Cheryl, best known for her time in the pop group Girls Aloud, is devastated by the tragic passing of the former. The singer, who shares a 7-year-old son named Bear with Payne, broke her silence on the "earth-shattering event" with an Instagram post.

On October 18 —two days after the One Direction alum fell to death from a third-floor balcony at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina — Cheryl expressed her grief over the loss with a throwback picture of her infant son and the late musician.

Apart from paying tribute to her former partner, she shared a poignant message about protecting their son from media exploitation in the future. "As I try to navigate this earth-shattering event and work through my own grief at this indescribably painful time, I'd like to kindly remind everyone that we have lost a human being," she wrote.

Cheryl reminded everyone that Payne was not just a pop star but a son, a brother, a friend, and a father to a seven-year-old son who “has to face the reality of never seeing his father again." She expressed her fear over the media exposure that her son might fall victim to one day. In the future, Bear will have access to the “abhorrent reports and media exploitation” they have witnessed for the last two days. “It is breaking my heart further that I cannot protect him from that in his future," she added.

The Promise This singer bashed the reports made out of thin air, causing nothing but harm to everyone left behind picking up the pieces. "Before you leave comments or make videos, ask yourself if you would like your own child or family to read them," she added. Cheryl further pleaded with the public to give the late singer “little dignity” in the wake of his death and let him rest in “some peace at last.”

The musical pair met on the sets of X Factor in 2008. Although Payne was a contestant and Cheryl was a judge, their friendship turned romantic, and they welcomed their son Bear in 2017. They split in 2018 but remained on good terms and continued to co-parent until Payne’s death.