'How Do I Collect That?': Chloe Bailey Surprised After Learning She Can Earn Money From TikTok

American singer-songwriter Chloe Bailey's TikTok Live stream on Tuesday took an unexpected turn. Throughout the hour-long session earlier this week, the 25-year-old FYS singer interacted with her fans, sharing updates about her music and more.

Chloe Bailey On Earning Money From TikTok Live

During her TikTok Live stream, Chloe Bailey was surprised to learn that TikTok stickers could be exchanged for real money. As the stream began, she realized that her fans, the Chlövers, weren't just showing their love with emojis - they were also sending her cash gifts. "Oh, this is money you all are sending me? It's not just cute little [emojis?]" she remarked, stammering.

"Oh, that's why they go: 'Ice cream, yum, yum, thanks for the roses!'" the singer and actress realized, referring to a viral moment from 2023, when social media users were inspired by TikTokers like Pinkydoll to "act like non-player characters" to earn money from their livestream viewers' emoji-based gifts.

She further added, "Now how do I collect that?" she half-jokingly asked her audience, trying to figure out how to access the funds that fans were sending her. "Wait a minute!"

"Dollar make me holler," Bailey continued, laughing along with jokes that her viewers sent in the comments. "Y'all making me get some money for talking? Y'all like me that much?" "Somebody said, 'Come back on here,'" she finished the short clip from the Live. "I'm gonna come back on here every day!"

According to a People report, if you find yourself in a similar situation as Chloe Bailey and would like to know how to retrieve money from a livestream, TikTok outlines the steps as follows: Fans can give their favorite TikTok producers diamonds and stickers as gifts, each with a different value ranging from 99 cents to more than $500. When a livestream ends, creators can check their earnings in the "balance" section of the app's settings before transferring the funds to a bank account. TikTok viewers purchase these gifts with coins.

In the meantime, check out her FYS official visualizer she uploaded on her YouTube channel.

Chloe Bailey On Her Forthcoming Projects

Apart from TikTok, recently, Chloe and her sister Halle Bailey provided details about their next endeavors. In a February exclusive interview with People, Bailey hinted that the two were working on new music releases."I would definitely just say you'll see new music and new projects, and more seeing us together,” Halle teased. “It's more blessings, and we're just really grateful and excited to be continuing.”

"The possibilities are endless, and I'm just really proud of my sister, and I'm proud of myself," Chloe added. "We still have a long way to go to where our goals are, so we are just going to keep pushing."

Meanwhile, the R&B/Soul duo also described their upcoming collaborative ventures as "nostalgic," noting that their scintillating and previous commendable joint effort, the famous album Ungodly Hour, was released nearly four years ago.

Also, they are gearing up for an eventful 2024! During an exclusive conversation with People about their collaboration with CORE Hydration, the talented sisters, known collectively as Chloe x Halle, also revealed their intentions to drop collaborative music this year. This comes after both sisters have recently explored solo acting and musical projects.

"We're definitely working on really exciting things together, and it's been very nostalgic," Chloe teased. "It's bringing us back to our roots, and we can't wait until we can present that to the world," she added.

The Sirens just can’t wait to stream their imminent musical records and listen to them. Moreover, they are excited for the much-awaited release of two approaching top-notch music albums.

