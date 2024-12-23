'It's Kind Of Embarrassing': Jesse Eisenberg Recalls 'Poor' Reception Of Lex Luthor Performance In Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Jesse Eisenberg played Superman's archnemesis, Lex Luthor, in the 2016 Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. However, the actor believes that his performance was "poorly received" and impacted his career heavily.

Eisenberg, who made his debut as the titular villain, the businessman and scientific mastermind in the 2016 film, reflected on his experience during his appearance on the Armchair Expert with Dax Shepherd podcast.

"I was in this 'Batman' movie, and the 'Batman' movie was so poorly received, and I was so poorly received," he said. "I've never said this before, and it's kind of embarrassing to admit. But I genuinely think it actually hurt my career in a real way," he added.

Eisenberg also admitted that being part of a widely distributed film that was poorly perceived had affected him personally. Although he's been part of several projects that tanked, the bad reception of Batman v Superman had a bigger impact because of its broader release.

"if [an actor is] in a huge, huge movie and not seen as good, the people who are choosing who to put next in their movie are just not going to select them," the actor added. Despite the film's disappointing performance, Eisenberg is grateful to have gotten the opportunity to work with filmmaker Zack Snyder.

The Social Network actor admitted that he had loved the movie and his role in it. But he continued to blame himself for his version of Lex Luthor not being able to gain fans. "I'm not like 'they did me wrong,' no, I'm like, 'Oh, I guess I did something wrong there,' and so it did feel like I had to climb out again," he explained.

Another project that impacted Eisenberg deeply was the 2015 drama The End of the Tour. Speaking to GQ Magazine, the actor recalled filming the movie, revealing that he encountered intense emotions that deeply impacted his mental health.

His character, Lipsky, was an envious person who was deeply jealous of the author he interviewed in the film, something the actor found uncomfortable and emotional for him to portray. Eisenberg admitted that he could not pinpoint, but something about the role mirrored his life, which often left him in tears on set.

"I really couldn't stop crying during the scenes. And then the director told me to stop crying during the scenes," he told the outlet at the time.