-'It's Really Nice': Grey's Anatomy's Kim Raver Says She Feels 'Safe' Working With Co-Star Kevin McKidd After Wholesome D23 Moment

The off-screen chemistry between Grey's Anatomy’s costars, Kevin McKidd, and Kim Raver is solid as a cute moment between the two during the D23 event is a testament to that. The actress revealed that she felt ”safe” while working with him during the event.

As per the People magazine, on Saturday, August 10, during the panel, the onscreen couple, joined other members of the cast and shared that their years-long partnership has resulted in their real-life friendship.

During the panel, McKidd seemingly noticed Raver experiencing cold. He lent his jacket to her. She told the attendees, “I've been kind of shivering.” and she assumed that “shifting” would make her feel better. This apparently caught the attention of her on-screen husband.

She stated that they had worked so much together that he picked that up from her body language. She added, “I feel so unbelievably safe,” when she works with McKidd.

Raver gave credit to the on-screen dynamic of their roles. The pair has been married before and brought up a blended family along with experiencing “intense” moments in their dynamic. She added during the event,” It's really nice when you have a great solid working foundation, too.”

The It Ends With Us star also shared his take on their relationship. He stated that it felt like a “safe space” that they created as actors in their relationship. The star added that Teddy and Owen (their characters) came across each other in a military environment and he thinks that “trauma” has been a “theme” of their relationship.

McKidd stated, “And they find in each other a place to heal ... and keep each other warm and safe.” He went on to pat his co-star’s shoulder during the event, to which the fans responded, “Aww.”

In the show, Meredith resigned from the hospital after Catherine Fox found out about her Alzheimer’s research at the end of the last season. Teddy, Amelia Shephard, and Owen are caught in the crosshairs of this situation.

According to the publication, during the premiere of It Ends With Us, the star conversed with the outlet stating that after the ordeal, Teddy and Owen have “a rocky road.” in front of them as they return to the Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital.

Without revealing much about it, McKidd added that it caused some “tension” between Teddy and Owen as well. He shared, “Because there's been some decisions made, but I think they're going to fight through it. But it's a little bit rocky for a little moment.”

Grey's Anatomy Season 21 premieres on ABC at 10. p.m. ET on September 26, 2024.

