Grey's Anatomy: Ellen Pompeo Set To Return For 7 Episodes In New Outing

It is not yet time for closure for the fans of Grey’s Anatomy’s Meredith Grey. Ellen Pompeo is set to return to her role in the upcoming 21st season for more time than fans are expecting or imagining.

While fans have seen Grey pop in and out of seasons 19 and 20 of the ABC drama, the titular character will reportedly return on a more regular basis throughout the 2024-2025 season. This news comes more than a year after Pompeo left the show as a full-time cast member in February 2023.

Ellen Pompeo to return to Grey’s Anatomy Season 21

As per a Deadline report, Pompeo will feature in at least seven episodes of the upcoming 18-episode season, which premieres on September 26 (Thursday) with the possibility of more appearances during the installment. The information came to light after the heartfelt farewell of her character Grey in Season 19. Even though she appeared in 10 episodes of Season 20, it was unclear whether she would return in further episodes or seasons.

Earlier, in an interaction, Grey's Anatomy showrunner Meg Marinis had told the publication, “She’s always a huge part of the show; we have an open door policy with her. When she is able to be here, we welcome her with open arms. She’s constantly in my head, her voice.”

Ellen Pompeo thought Meredith Grey could “stop making bad decisions”

When Pompeo spoke on Veriety’s Actor on Actors segment last year, she said she was “frustrated” with Grey’s constant inability to handle relationships and the lack of growth in her love life. “I think it’s okay for Meredith to stop making bad decisions,” she said adding that the audience is so loyal that they will “literally come along with us no matter what we do.”

While she understands that in a long-term show especially with network television, the writers “get stuck in the consistency of something” which is important for the audience, she “needs to make sense of things.” She continued, “I really need to see evolution and growth.”

What was Meredith Grey’s role in Season 20?

In the previous season, Grey had befriended Amelia Shepherd (Caterina Scorsone) and Teddy Altman (Kim Raver) to assist her in her covert research into Alzheimer's disease at the time. As a result, their boss, Catherine Fox (Debbie Allen), fired the two aforementioned from Grey Sloan Memorial. Meanwhile, Grey made the decision to persevere with her work and post the findings online rather than lending her notes to another researcher.

About the show Grey’s Anatomy

The American medical drama series is set in the fictitious Seattle Grace Hospital later renamed the Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital in Seattle, Washington. It centers on the life and career of surgical interns, residents, and attendings.

Premiered in March 2005, Shonda Rhimes (Bridgerton, How to Get Away with Murder) served as showrunner, head writer, and executive producer and developed the pilot until 2015. Narrated by Pompeo, the show stars an ensemble cast featuring Sandra Oh, Katherine Heigl, Justin Chambers, T. R. Knight, Chandra Wilson, James Pickens Jr., Isaiah Washington, and Patrick Dempsey.

