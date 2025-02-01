James Norton Joins HBO Max's House of the Dragon; Find Out Which Character He'll Play in Season 3

James Norton has joined the cast of House of the Dragons to play the role of Ormund Tower. The actor has been roped in for season 3 of the HBO show, according to the media reports.

The character played by Norton has been referred to multiple times in season 2 of the show, but the audience never really got to see his deadly personality.

As for the character’s relationships in the show, Hightower is the nephew of Otto, the cousin of Alicent and Gwayne, and is known to be the Lord of the Old Town.

The third season of the series will be based on Martin’s Fire and Blood, which took place nearly 200 years before the Game of Thrones.

Meanwhile, for the cast members of the show, Norton will be joined by Matt Smith, Emma, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Matthew Needham, Sonoya Mizuno, Tom Glynn-Carney, Ewan Mitchell, Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, and Jefferson Hall.

Other members include Abubakar Salim, Gayle Rankin, Freddie Fox, Simon Russell Beale, Clinton Liberty, Jamie Kenna, Kieran Bew, Tom Bennett, Tom Taylor, and Vincent Regan.

Moreover, apart from picking up on the part of Ormund HighTower in House of the Dragons, Norton previously appeared on The Nevers, The Happy Valley, and Grantchasers.

Other notable titles in the field of movies include Joy, Little Woman, Bob Marley: One Love, and Nowhere Special.

Meanwhile, further details about the third season will be rolled out by the makers soon.