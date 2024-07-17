Nikolaj Coster-Waldau And James Norton's Period Drama King And Conqueror Completes Filming; DEETS

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau is donning his armor again, but this time it’s not for a Game of Thrones reunion. The popular actor from George RR Martin's universe is set to portray William of Normandy in a new series titled King & Conqueror, set in the 11th-century regency era. Joining him in this period drama is a notable cast, including James Norton. Recently completing filming, the series has garnered significant attention, with new updates heightening anticipation.

Produced by Michael Robert Johnson, known for his work on period pieces such as Guy Ritchie’s Sherlock Holmes and Kit Harington's Pompeii, the CBS show marks Coster-Waldau's return to primetime television. Fans eagerly await more details about this upcoming historical series.

ALSO READ: House of the Dragon Season 2: Fabien Frankel Shares Hilariously Drunk Encounter With Jamie Lannister Actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau

What is King and Conqueror about?

BBC is spearheading a new series about yet another pivotal historical event: the Battle of 1066. This upcoming drama will delve deep into the feud between William the Conqueror and Harold of Wessex, dramatizing their clash at the Battle of Hastings. James Norton and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau will take on the central roles in this series.

An official plot synopsis of the show reads, “King and Conqueror is the story of a clash that defined the future of a country—and a continent—for a thousand years, the roots of which stretch back decades and extend out through a pair of interconnected family dynasties, struggling for power across two countries and a raging sea.”

Advertisement

The synopsis summarizes the saga taught in history lessons, concluding, “Harold of Wessex and William of Normandy were two men destined to meet at the Battle of Hastings in 1066; two allies with no design on the British throne, who found themselves forced by circumstance and personal obsession into a war for possession of its crown.”

King & Conqueror Cast

The Game Of Thrones star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau portrays William The Conqueror, while James Norton takes on the role of Harold Of Wessex. Both actors are also serving as executive producers for the series.

The period drama series will also star Emily Beecham as Edith Swan Neck, Harold’s wife. Clémence Poésy as Matilda, William’s wife; Eddie Marsan as King Edward; Juliet Stevenson as Lady Emma; and Jean-Marc Barr as King Henry also join the main cast.

ALSO READ: The Last Thing He Told Me Season 1 Ending Explained: Why Did Owen Leave At The End?

Makers of the show have also tapped in Luther Ford as Tostig, Joseph Mawle as Fitzosbern, Geoff Bell as Godwin, Elliot Cowan as Sweyn, Bo Bragason as Queen Gunhild, and Bjarne Henriksen as Earl Siward as well. The elaborate list continues: Clare Holman as Gytha, Oliver Mascucci as Baldwin, Elander Moore as Morcar, and Indy Lewis as Margaret.

Advertisement

Finally topping off the list are Jason Forbes as Thane Thomas, Ingvar Sigurdsson as Fitzosbern, Ines Asserson as Judith, and Sveinn Ólafur Gunnarsson as Hardrada. Michael Robert Johnson’s new show has summoned a fresh and acclaimed cast for this new foray.

When will King & Conqueror be released?

The show has completed production in Ireland. While an official release date has not yet been announced, with filming wrapped up, fans can expect to get a first look and potentially learn about a release date later this year or early next year.

Directed by Erik Leijonborg, Bálint Szentgyörgyi, and Baltasar Kormákur, the series will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the United Kingdom. It is produced by Rabbit Track Pictures, The Development Partnership, Shepherd Content, RVK Studios, and CBS Studios, in association with the BBC. Paramount Global Content Distribution will handle distribution outside of the United Kingdom and Ireland.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Emilia Clarke Reveals Her Opinions About Game Of Thrones Changes As More Time Passes; Says 'It Was Incredibly Rare'