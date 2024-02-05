Jay Z Seemingly Calls Out The Grammys For Never Awarding Album Of The Year To Beyonce As He Accepts Global Impact Award

Jay Z was awarded the honorary Dr. Dre Global Impact award at the 2024 Grammys. Still, the artist took the milestone moment to shine a spotlight on many pressing matters and issues with the Recording Academy, which often is on the hit list of singers and songwriters for snubbing them of awards and nominations that they feel they deserved. Beyonce, the modern-day pop legend and Jay Z’s wife is one of them, at least that's what the Empire State Of Mind singer thinks. Here's what he said in his rather sensational Grammy acceptance speech tonight.

Jay Z calls out Grammys for snubbing Beyonce among other artists

When the legendary rapper took to the Grammys stage tonight to accept a black gramophone for the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award, which recognizes an artist’s lifetime and career achievements, he used the big moment to call out the Grammys, which have popularly come to be known as Scammys, thanks to their habit of snubbing the most deserving artists.

“How far we have come with Will Smith…The Fresh Prince winning their first Grammy in 89 and boycotting because it wasn't televised,” Jay Z began. “And then they went to like a hotel and watched the Grammys. I don't even understand, it was not a great boycott. But then in 98, I took a page out of their book. I was nominated for Best Rap Album. And DMX put out two, they were both number one, and he was not nominated at all, so I boycotted and I watched,” he added.

Jay Z who was joined on stage by his 12-year-old daughter Blue Ivy, continued, “I’m just saying, we want you all to get it right. We love y’all, we love y’all. We want you to get it right, or at least get it close to right. And obviously, it's subjective…because it's music and it's opinion based, but some things…”

He went on to reference his wife Beyonce who become the most-awarded artist in Grammy history last year with 32 wins. “I don't want to embarrass this young lady, but she has more Grammys than everyone and never won Album of the Year. So even by your own metrics that doesn't work,” he said. “Think about that. The most Grammys, never won Album of the Year - that doesn't work.”

‘When I Get Nervous I Tell The Truth’ - Jay Z about his Grammy acceptance speech

The Run This Town singer himself realized his acceptance speech would make major headlines, but that did not stop him from speaking his heart out. If you think his shout-out to Beyonce made his speech sensational you are in for a surprise. Jay Z went on to the lengths of seemingly calling some artists and 2024 Grammy nominees undeserving when he said, “Some of you are gonna go home tonight and feel like you've been robbed. Some of you may get robbed. Some of you don't belong in the category.”

While his last statement induced a reaction from the audience, Jay Z doubled down by saying, “When I get nervous, I tell the truth.”

Watch his full speech below!