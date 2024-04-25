Best Album Releases Of 2024 So Far Ft. Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department, Beyonce's Cowboy Carter, More

With the release of Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department as well as Beyonce dropping her huge banger, the world might not have had a chance to notice the other great works of art from some of the already existing and great musicians.

Well, worry not, as we are here to take you on a tour of the best albums that have been released this year, besides TTPD and Cowboy Carter.

Read on to explore the music that will definitely blow your mind.

Liam Gallagher & John Squire

Here, the Oasis singer has teamed up with his guitarist and chased his biggest inspiration from Stone Roses. Through the album Liam Gallagher John Squire, both artists have brought the best music ahead.

With the punchy hits, one can enjoy the tracks on this album, along with the absolute energy the singer has delivered.

Sleater- Kinney

This album was already half-written before Carrie Brownstein's mother and stepfather passed, following a fatal car crash.

This is the second album since their drummer, Janet Weiss, decided to depart in 2019.

You can sense a new tone and the mood of grief in the whole album.

Ariana Grande

The star came out with her seventh album, Eternal Sunshine, on March 8, 2024. It can be sensed that Grande has reworked her skill and has depicted the same in her latest release.

While still following her pop themes, the feelings of Ariana Grande are heavily reflected in the intro of the project itself as she sings, “How can I tell if I’m in the right relationship? / Aren’t you really supposed to know that shit?”

The listeners can also get a taste of classic disco and ‘90s Madonna style in this album.

Sierra Ferrell

This is her sophomore album, where the artist has brought together a lot of various traditions. With the gist of bluegrass, ragtime, and some Caribbean themes, Trail of Flowers collaborates with some of the best session players in Nashville.

The songwriting done within this album is impressive, projecting power-packed music in the background.

Tierra Whack

Bringing a new voice to the hip-hop industry, Tierra Whack’s album World Wide Whack introduces 15 of the latest and greatest tracks.

This full-length features a lot of trap beats and other variations, as the artist has also included nursery rhymes and more.

