'We Lost Zendaya For Like A Week': Challengers Cast Reveals Losing Spider Man Actress When Beyonce Did THIS

Zendaya has been gaining widespread media attention for the press tour of the sports drama because of her fashion choices. Collaborating with stylist Law Roach, Zendaya dazzled on several red carpets and press rounds with her tennis-themed outfits. Recently in an interview, her Challengers co-stars revealed that they lost her for almost a week for Beyonce.

Challengers is written by first-time screenwriter Justin Kuritzkes, and directed by Luca Guadagnino, of Call Me By Your Name fame. The official plot synopsis of Challengers reads: “Tennis player turned coach Tashi (Zendaya) has taken her husband, Art (Mike Faist), and transformed him into a world-famous grand slam champion. To jolt him out of his recent losing streak, she makes him play a “Challenger” event — close to the lowest level of a pro tournament — where he finds himself standing across the net from his former best friend and Tashi’s former boyfriend (Josh O’Connor).”

Zendaya is a huge Beyonce fan

Zendaya, known for her role in Euphoria, has been spotted admiring Beyonce in a confessional for her upcoming movie, Challengers. Recalling the steamy kiss scene between her character Tashi Duncan and her two lovers, the acting sensation shared that she only remembers it because of Beyoncé. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Quoting Beyonce’s 2022 track, she shared, “The only reason I really remember is because Beyoncé came out with ‘Break My Soul’ that day.”

“I was having a great day, like, ‘Y’all. Beyoncé’s single just dropped.’ That’s what I was focused on, to be honest,” she joked.

“We lost Zendaya for like a week,” her co-star Josh O’Connor recalled. “She was on set, normal, chatting with us. Then one day Beyoncé released something. They called ‘cut,’ and she immediately had headphones in. She was completely lost to the world.”

It was announced in February 2022 that Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer had landed the film, which Luca Guadagnino directed and Zendaya, Josh O'Connor and Mike Faist cast to star. Zendaya also served as a producer on the film.[7] In a 2022 interview with Collider, Guadagnino cited Kuritzkes' screenplay, Amy Pascal, and Zendaya as inspirations for making the film.

The plot follows a professional tennis champion (Mike Faist) who plots a comeback with the help of his wife (Zendaya), a former tennis prodigy who retired after an injury, as he goes up against another player (Josh O'Connor), who also happens to be his former best friend and wife's former lover.

Challengers premiered in Sydney, Australia on March 26, 2024, followed by premieres in Paris, France, London and at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, the latter of which had tennis player Venus Williams in attendance. It is scheduled to be released in theaters and IMAX in the United States and Canada by Amazon MGM Studios on April 26, 2024, the same month as the centennial anniversary of the founding of MGM on April 17.

Zendaya reveals her parents' reaction to her intimate scenes in the movie

Zendaya shared her parents' reactions to her sexy scenes in Challengers. The trailer revealed a threesome scene with co-stars Josh O'Connor and Mike Faist. Zendaya revealed that her parents watched the sex scenes with her at the premiere, finding it 'hilarious' to see their reactions.

“It was hilarious,” she said. “They’ve all seen Euphoria, you know, so it’s not like our first rodeo or anything,” she added. Delving further into her family’s reactions, Zendaya said, “It was funny ’cause, you know, obviously I’ve seen the movie many times so I know what’s coming, and they were all sitting behind me, and I got to, like, watch them watch and slowly just be like, ‘Oh god.'”

Advertisement

The sexy scenes are garnering attention has been one of the biggest talking points during Challengers’ press tour. Addressing the attention it is getting, Zendaya told Jake Hamilton in an interview that is ‘very odd.’

“Do you feel like, as a society, people have forgotten that an actor kissing another actor is literally a part of your job? Or are they using it as an excuse to get you to talk about kissing?” Hamilton asked.

“I have no idea. I don’t know if it’s because they want it to be, like, a viral thing, I don’t know. But I have noticed that, with me specifically. I feel like other actors don’t… if it was somebody else here, you probably wouldn’t [have] asked that question. But yeah, it is a part of my job and it is a completely normal part of the job despite, I think, maybe other people’s perception of our job. But yeah, it is odd,” Zendaya said.

ALSO READ: Zendaya's Challengers Co-stars Make Out With Her Wig On A Tennis Racket In Hilarious BTS Clip; See Here