Jennifer Hudson Calls Boyfriend Common 'Genius' But 'Bossy' Musician After Holiday Track Collaboration

Jennifer Hudson is sharing what it's like to collaborate with her boyfriend Common professionally. The pair recently teamed up on the singer and actress's new holiday track Almost Christmas, featured on her holiday album The Gift of Love.

"I mean, we’re both very musical," Hudson told Seth Meyers during her appearance on his late-night show on Thursday, November 27, to promote her new music. "Two Chicagoans, and I was like, 'Where’s the poetry and the storytelling in the holiday albums?' And who better to do it than him? To do spoken-word poetry for the holidays? And so that’s where the song came from."

Still, Hudson acknowledged that their creative differences and Common’s stubborn personality did pose occasional hurdles as they navigated their professional relationship. "He’s a bit bossy when it comes to being Common," the Dreamgirls star explained, noting that Common and Rashid (his real name) are two very different people musically.

Nonetheless, she praised her boyfriend, calling him a "genius musician" and saying it's an "honor" to work for or with him.

For those unaware, Hudson and Common, besides her new album, also collaborated on his July record, The Auditorium Vol. 1.

The rapper previously told People he "loved" working with Hudson on the track A GOD (There Is). Per Common, when he played the track for his musician friends, they got curious about the female voice featured on it, and he was happy to let them know it was his lady’s. “I love that we were able to utilize her gifts in a new space. She brought it, man,” he expressed at the time.

Hudson and Common seemingly confirmed their romance in January, when he appeared on her talk show The Jennifer Hudson Show. The pair first sparked dating rumors in 2022 after the announcement of their movie Breathe.

On Hudson’s show earlier this year, Common, amid teasing screams from the live audience, shared that he is in a relationship with "one of the most beautiful people" he’s ever met. He went on to describe his anonymous girlfriend as a smart, talented, and down-to-earth individual.

Common also remarked that his new relationship was a happy place for him.

Hudson’s The Gift of Love is out now.

