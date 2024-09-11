Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas grabbed headlines and went on to become one of the most popular couples in the Hollywood industry after they got married. However, the couple who dated for years before tying the knot had a short-lived marriage. Many hearts were crushed to learn of Sophie and Joe's divorce last year.

And now, a year after the singer's divorce filing, Turner and Jonas have come to a settlement arrangement. According to Florida court records filed on September 6 and made available to PEOPLE on Tuesday, September 10, the marriage between Jonas and Turner is irretrievably broken.

Even though their settlement details remain private, court records indicate that it is in the best interests of the parties and this family.

The judge declared, the marriage between the parties was dissolved and the parties were restored to the status of being single, allowing Jonas, 35, and Turner, 28, to forego the required 20-day waiting period for a final verdict.

On September 5, 2023, Jonas filed for divorce from Turner, according to court records that the outlet was able to obtain at the time. According to the filing, "The marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken."

Turner claimed in documents filed on September 21, 2023, that their marriage broke down very suddenly following an argument on August 15, 2023. Days following Jonas' filing, the Dark Phoenix actress claimed to have learned about their breakup through the media.

After starting dating in 2016, Sophie and Joe got engaged in 2017. In 2019, they got married in Las Vegas and also got married in France in the same year. Sophie left her home in England to live with Joe in New York City.

The couple welcomed two little daughters in 2020 and 2022. Joe filed proceedings citing irreconcilable differences after the couple had been married for four years. Joe filed proceedings citing "irreconcilable differences" after the couple had been married for four years.

