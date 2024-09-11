Eminem Drops Eerie Teaser for Expanded Mourner’s Edition of Latest Album The Death of Slim Shady, To Be Released on THIS Date

Eminem, staying on brand, has dropped a surprise for this Friday the 13th of the month. The Rap God rapper has just announced the release of the Expanded Mourner’s Edition of the most recent concept album where he slayed his alter-ego, titled, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce).

Shady teased the upcoming release with a cryptic trailer posted on social media. The clip shows Eminem entering a convenient store where he retrieves a carton of milk but unfortunately lets it slip and fall on the ground. The milk carton sees the ad of a notorious wanted rapper Slim Shady. As Marshall is exiting the store, the producer Alchemist who is playing the cashier snubs him in a way never to return again. This mysterious setting is complimented with images of spilling of milk alluding to the in-depth search for Slim Shady.

Jelly Roll's sample on Em's Somebody Save Me song is still being blasted through the shop speakers, as the Mockingbird rapper walks out of the store. In a caption for the teaser Marshall wrote on social media, "MISSING: SLIM SHADY Have you seen him #TheDeathOfSlimShady Expanded Mourner’s Edition drops this Friday the 13th…"

Even though the precise number of new tracks that will appear in the expanded edition is still quite unknown, it is presumed that there will be new music, possibly from Alchemist. Some of the most popular tracks from the album include Houdini, Tobey (featuring Big Sean, BabyTron), Somebody Save Me (featuring Jelly Roll), Temporary (featuring Skylar Grey), and more.

The preceding album had such artists as Big Sean, Jelly Roll, JID, BabyTron and Skylar Grey on it. The Death of Slim Shady released on July 12 signified the last part in the series of the infamous alter ego of Eminem. The album also was number one on the Billboard 200 during its first week on sale selling 281000 equivalent album units in total according to Luminate. He also went on this album’s tour internationally, with concerts in London, Detroit, and Los Angeles. He is also going to perform before the MTV Video Music Awards on September 11.

