Joel Gray's 92nd birthday bash

Joel Grey, the Oscar winner and Broadway legend, celebrated his 92nd birthday on April 11 at New York City's August Wilson Theatre, joined by his daughter Jennifer Grey and celebrity guests.

The 64-year-old Dirty Dancing star joined her father to watch a Cabaret performance at the Kit Kat Club in the theatre. Joel, who originated the role of Emcee in Cabaret in 1966 and starred as Master of Ceremonies in the beloved 1972 film, was there. Later on, he went on to win an Oscar for his role in the film in 1973.

Eddie Redmayne joins Jennifer Grey for Joel Grey's birthday

Eddie Redmayne, also an Oscar winner, joined Jennifer on the August Wilson stage to celebrate Joel's birthday. Redmayne currently plays the Emcee in the Broadway revival, and they enjoyed a custom pineapple-shaped cake and a birthday serenade together.

"Tonight holds great significance for us as we gather to honour an exceptional individual, without whom none of us would be here," said Redmayne, 42, in a speech honouring Joel.

"Your portrayal in this role profoundly impacted me and inspired my pursuit of acting," he added.

Star-studded celebration for Joel Grey

Joel's star-studded celebration included Anderson Cooper, Candice Bergen, Jackie Hoffman, Jane Krakowski, Lin-Manuel Miranda, David Rockwell, Cabaret's original composer John Kander, and more celebrities.

Show alumni in attendance included Maude Apatow (Sally Bowles in London, 2023), Joely Fisher (Sally Bowles on Broadway, 2000), Adam Pascal (Emcee on Broadway, 2003), Molly Ringwald (Sally Bowles on Broadway, 2002), and Brooke Shields (Sally Bowles on Broadway, 2001).

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club is currently in previews at the August Wilson Theatre on Broadway (245 West 52nd Street). Directed by Olivier Award winner Rebecca Frecknall and designed by Tony Award nominee and Evening Standard Award® winner Tom Scutt, the production will have twin opening night galas starting Saturday, April 20, and continuing the following night. The official press opening is on Sunday, April 21.

