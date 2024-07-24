John Mayall, Father of British Blues, Passes Away At 90

Influential blues musician John Mayall, who founded John Mayall & the Bluesbreakers, has died at 90. Mayall was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2024. He's often remembered as the Godfather of British blues.

The band he formed in the 1960s served as a significant training ground for many renowned artists like Eric Clapton and Mick Fleetwood.

John Mayall, the British blues pioneer, dies at 90

A statement confirming his passing was published on Mayall's Instagram, saying he died in California on Monday, July 22. This was after health problems forced him to quit touring extensively.

The post about his death read, "Health issues that forced John to end his epic touring career have finally led to peace for one of this world’s greatest road warriors."

Mayall played a major role in the development of a British take on urban, Chicago-style rhythm and blues that significantly contributed to the revival of blues music towards the end of the 1960s.

Often seen as a talent spotter by many people, Mayall insisted that he loved music itself more than anything else and considered his band a tight family unit, not a launching pad for future stars. He has worked with musicians like Eric Clapton, Jack Bruce, Peter Green, Mick Fleetwood, John McVie, John Almond, Mick Taylor, Larry Taylor, Harvey Mandel, Jon Mark, and more.

Advertisement

Revisiting John Mayall's musical legacy

He was honored with OBE (Officer of the Order of the British Empire) in 2005. Despite never achieving fame equal to that of some of his illustrious graduates, Mayall kept performing until his late eighties, remaining loyal to his brand of Chicago blues.

His 1966 album Blues Breakers With Eric Clapton is regarded as one of the greatest British blues records.

Mayall received a Grammy nomination for Wake-Up Call, which featured guest appearances from such artists as Mick Taylor and Albert Collins, among others. In 2022, another nomination came his way over The Sun Is Shining Down.

He was selected for Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame 2024. When asked in interviews why he still played, Mayall simply said he loved playing music and enjoyed the camaraderie that comes with it.

Mayall was born in Macclesfield, near Manchester, on November 29, 1933. He took up the piano assiduously, tackling each hand separately until it was perfect. In addition to playing the piano as his main instrument, Mayall also played guitar and harmonica and sang with a very distinct voice.

Advertisement

Known as the ‘father of British blues,’ Mayall relocated to London in 1962, immersing himself in the burgeoning blues scene. As a result, his Bluesbreakers became something like a loose-knit community of musicians, with the most famous one being Eric Clapton.

His bandmates acknowledged his encouragement, which helped them thrive, resulting in many becoming successful artists themselves.

ALSO READ: Jerry Fuller, Travelin’ Man and Young Girl Songwriter, Passes Away at 85