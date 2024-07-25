John Schneider Ties The Knot With Paul Sorvino’s Widow Dee Dee Sorvino In Las Vegas Ceremony

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Sometimes the best way to navigate the loss of a loved one is to find someone who can help you cope with the grief. John Schneider and Dee Dee Sorvino exemplify this, having found love amid their sorrow. The Dukes of Hazzard star and Sorvino tied the knot in Las Vegas on July 23, 2024, after losing their spouses within the last two years.

The newlyweds, who embraced a second chance at love, are reportedly planning an official wedding celebration at The Hollywood Museum in early August, the place where they first met. Interestingly, Schneider only revealed his relationship with Sorvino in May 2024 during an appearance on the Grace Begins podcast.

John Schneider appeared genuinely happy and fulfilled with Dee Dee Sorvino, despite having a “really rough” time coping with the death of his former wife, Alicia Allain, in February 2023.

“God sent a widower to a widow and a widow to a widower who understands. I tell you, I was ready to give it all up,” he shared, holding back tears.

“Just when I thought the very notion of dating or holding another hand was repulsive, I met this one, that crazy dame over there,” he said, gesturing off-camera to Sorvino. Schneider described their wedding as a miracle and a pivotal step that truly saved his life.

How did John Schneider and Dee Dee Sorvino's respective spouses pass away?

According to Page Six, Dee Dee Sorvino lost her husband, Goodfellas star Paul Sorvino, in July 2022 at the age of 83. She expressed her heartbreak through a representative, stating, “Our hearts are broken; there will never be another Paul Sorvino. He was the love of my life and one of the greatest performers to ever grace the screen and stage.”

Paul Sorvino passed away from natural causes after dealing with health issues for several years. The couple had been married for eight years at the time of his death. Meanwhile, John Schneider lost his wife, Alicia Allain, in February 2023 after a long battle with breast cancer. She was 53. “My beautiful Smile is pain-free, living in her new body alongside Jesus,” he wrote on Instagram last year.

Schneider and Allain began dating in 2015 and exchanged vows in July 2019, just months after she was diagnosed with stage 4 HER2-negative cancer. Allain was the mother of a daughter, Jessica Ann, from a previous relationship. Schneider shares a son, Chasen, and daughters Karis and Leah with his ex-wife, Elvira Elly Castle.

