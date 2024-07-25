Mindy Cohn Reveals Facts of Life Reboot Was Ruined By Unnecessary Drama From Greedy Co-Star

The Facts of Life is an American sitcom that originally aired on NBC from August 24, 1979, to May 7, 1988, making it the longest-running sitcom of the 1980s. The show featured a notable cast, including Mindy Cohn, who recently discussed why a potential reboot was called off.

Cohn revealed on SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live that the reboot plans were dropped due to an internal conflict. While Cohn and former co-stars Lisa Whelchel, Kim Fields, and Nancy McKeon were all on board, one cast member attempted to negotiate a different spinoff deal, causing considerable discord within the group. This betrayal led to a breakdown in communication among the cast, jeopardizing future revival prospects.

Mindy Cohn referred to the unnamed co-star as a "greedy b*tch," stating, "I’ll say it, she’s a greedy b*tch,” and claimed that the rest of the Facts of Life stars immediately ceased communication. “Now, we do [talk] ish, but it was an ouch.”

Which cast memeber did Mindy Cohn talk about?

According to Us Weekly, while Cohn declined to reveal which of her former Facts of Life costars is the “greedy b*tch,” she perhaps overlooked that social media is a powerful tool and netizens are quite savvy. Cohn’s Instagram shows her spending time with Fields and McKeon over the past few years, but there are seemingly no photos of Whelchel.

Furthermore, she stated that she won't deny or confirm whom she was referring to. “What it is, is really sad. Some people are so desperate for either money or fame that it leads them to do things that, to me, I guess I’m still not that jaded. It shocks me.”

Advertisement

Cohn concluded, “It always just kind of shocks me. You’re going to do that for money or fame? It always freaks me out that people will throw deep, true friendships under the bus for a dollar.”

More on the full cast of the show

The Facts of Life featured a remarkable cast and crew. The show was directed by talented individuals, including Asaad Kelada, John Bowab, Jim Drake, Bob Claver, Steven Robman, Gary Shimokawa, and Nick Havinga.

The main cast included Lisa Whelchel as Blair Warner, Cloris Leachman as Beverly Ann Stickle, Charlotte Rae as Edna Garrett, Kim Fields as Dorothy “Tootie” Ramsey, and Mindy Cohn as Natalie Green. Nancy McKeon portrayed Jo Polniaczek, while other notable cast members included Felice Schachter as Nancy, Mackenzie Astin as Andy, and George Clooney as George. Molly Ringwald played Molly, and Woody Brown appeared as Cliff. Julie Piekarski was known for her role as Sue Ann, Roger Perry portrayed Mr. Parker, Sherrie Krenn played Pippa, and Julie Anne Haddock was Cindy.

Advertisement

Additional cast members included Todd Hollowell as Jeff Williams, Paul Provenza as Casey, Robert Romanus as Snake, Scott Bryce as Rick, and Jenny O’Hara as Ms. Mahoney.

ALSO READ: Who Are Miley Cyrus' Siblings? All About The Flowers Hitmaker's Brothers And Sisters