Jonathan Majors To Be Sentenced Under Charges Of Assault And Harassment After Being Denied To Have The Conviction Reversed

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to sexual assault and harassment.

Jonathan Majors, on Wednesday, was denied to have the conviction reversed in Court, where he battles against the sexual assault and harassment charges pressed by his ex-girlfriend. In Manhattan, the jury found the actor guilty based on the evidence presented in front of the panel. The Marvel actor will be sentenced on Monday, April 8.

Majors' then-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, had filed a defamation case against the actor for carrying out assault and sexual harassment. The Creed III actor was arrested on the same charges on March 25. Judge Gaffey stated his decision in front of the Court, pointing out each of the Defendant's objections.

Rulings By Judge Gaffey

On Wednesday, Judge Gaffey stated that Majors will be sentenced next week after being found guilty in the case of assault. The judge, in his rulings, said, "Defendant first argues that his conviction of reckless assault in the third degree should be set aside because the Court erred in submitting the count to the jury. This Court disagrees. At the outset, contrary to Defendant's contentions, the Court submitted the count of reckless assault as an alternate theory to the intentional assault count and not as a lesser included offense… there was a reasonable view of the evidence to support that Defendant acted recklessly."

Judge Gaffey further added, "The Defendant next contends that the Court should not have submitted the reckless assault count to the jury without a justification charge. This argument is wholly unpreserved, and as a result, this Court is without power to consider it. Certainly, on appeal, Defendant is free to request that the Appellate Term exercise its interest of justice jurisdiction and reach whether the Court should have sua sponte charged justification, or alternatively, whether trial counsel was ineffective for failing to request such charge."

The judge concluded, "Finally, the trial evidence was legally sufficient to establish Defendant's guilt of harassment in the second degree. Such evidence clearly established that Defendant subjected Ms. Jabbari to physical contact, and the jury reasonably could have inferred his intent from the conduct and surrounding circumstances."

Charges Pressed Against Jonathan Majors

According to media reports, Jonathan Majors was found guilty of assaulting and harassing his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari. The MCU actor was convicted in December last year after his trial for domestic violence. Majors was originally convicted of four charges in front of the New York jury, out of which the actor was found not guilty of the international assault.

Meanwhile, the investigation carried out by Rolling Stone revealed that Majors physically abused Jabbari and mentally harassed two other partners with whom he was romantically involved. The source also claimed that the actor behaved very poorly on the film sets.

Jonathan Majors will be sent to prison for one year.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

