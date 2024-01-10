Did Coretta Scott King’s daughter slam Jonathan Majors for name-dropping her mother? Here’s what we know

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to domestic violence and assault

Dr.Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King’s youngest daughter Dr. Bernice King took an indirect dig at Jonathan Majors for mentioning her mother’s name yet again. Jonathan Majors has mentioned Coretta Scott King’s name in his first interview following his conviction for harassment and assault. Now, it seems it didn’t go well with Coretta’s daughter.

Majors calls his girlfriend “a Coretta”

The 60-year-old reminisced about her mother in a post on X saying, “Before she met my father, she was a peace activist, and thanks to her, my father was able to criticize the Vietnam War publicly. I hope you can see that my mother was a powerful woman.”

Although Bernice did not elaborate on the circumstances surrounding her social media post or mention Jonathan Majors by name, it was triggered by Majors’s pre-recorded interview with ABC News on Monday, in which the former Marvel actor referred to his current girlfriend, Meagan Good, as “a Coretta.” The actor expressed his gratitude towards his girlfriend, saying, “She’s an angel. Like Coretta Scott King, she has kept me grounded through all this. Having her is such a blessing, he remarked. Even though the relationship is still new, I think I found her.” For multiple court appearances, Good, 42, was by his side.

Jonathan had mentioned Coretta’s name in a previous event as well. The trial for the assault included audio of him telling his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, of being more like Coretta and Michelle Obama while declaring, “I’m a great man.” The Marvel actor was convicted of assaulting and harassing Grace Jabbari last month.

Bernice King honors her mother

In response to a question concerning his remarks on camera during his GMA interview, Majors stated, “I was attempting to provide an analogy of what it is that I’m striving to be. These two amazing men, President Obama and Martin Luther. In that instance, I need Grace to make the same sacrifices I am making.”

Since Jonathan has now used Coretta’s name twice, there has been outrage among the netizens. Although Bernice didn’t explicitly mention Jonathan, it is evident that her cryptic post was directed towards the actor.

Bernice has always been a huge admirer of her mother. In fact, On Martin Luther King Jr. Day in 2022, she said that the nation also remembers her mother as well.

“As you honor my father today, please remember and honor my mother, as well,” she wrote on X. “She was the architect of the King Legacy and founder of @TheKingCenter, which she founded two months after my father was assassinated,” Bernice continued. “Without #CorettaScottKing, there would be no #MLKDay.”

Majors’ sentencing is scheduled for February 6.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence, assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

