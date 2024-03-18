‘I’m The Happiest’: Meagan Good Opens Up About Her Relationship With Jonathan Majors

Meagan Good and her partner Jonathan Majors enjoyed a glamorous evening at the NAACP Image Awards held in Los Angeles on Saturday. This is their first significant award show appearance together since the former Marvel actor was found guilty of assault in a domestic abuse case not related to Good in December 2023. Despite his conviction, the actress and model seemed happy about her relationship with Majors.

Meagan Good claims to be happier than ever

On the event’s red carpet, Good disclosed in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE the state of her personal and acting careers at this “crazy time.” Nodding to her relationship with Majors, 34, Good states, “I’m in love, I’m transitioning, I’m healing, I’m growing, and I’m getting excited about what’s next. Yes, quite a few things at once. However, I can state that right now is the happiest I’ve been in a long time.”

Meagan Good also talked about the chatter around her relationship amid his legal troubles, as well as her mental health and self-care strategies during this “crazy time.” She tells PEOPLE, “I keep my eyes on God, you know, that’s the focus. And I continue to be genuine and loyal to who I am. I know what I know that I know. If you’re genuine and true to yourself, everything else eventually catches up with what you already know.”

Sometimes you have to say, ‘I don’t have time for that,” she stated regarding the comments on her relationship. “I’ll go check on my nephew now. I’ll check out what my mother is doing. Let me check on my man. Let me go get this job,” Good adds. Majors was found guilty in December of misdemeanor and assault in the third degree, recklessly causing bodily harm, and second-degree harassment in connection with a domestic violence case involving an alleged altercation between him and his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari in New York City in March 2023.

Good and Majors made their second public appearance together at an event this month on Saturday, the day of the NAACP awards show. On March 3, the couple attended the 7th African-American Film Critics Association Special Achievement Awards Luncheon in Los Angeles together. According to a source who spoke with PEOPLE in February, Majors and Good recently moved in together in New York City’s Greenwich Village neighborhood. While traveling cross-country from Los Angeles to New York City, they stopped by Majors’ mother’s house in Texas.

Meagan and Majors have been together for over two years, and she stuck by his side during the entire trial of Majors for assaulting Grace Jabbari.

Good is loving her recent growth

According to Good, who describes herself as a “cat person,” Majors’ dogs are an added perk of their relationship. She tells PEOPLE that Major’s three puppies, Hero, Captain, and Bishop, love her. “They keep me safe. I did not use to be a dog person; therefore, how kind, amazing, and sensitive they are amazes me. Although I enjoy dogs, I never wanted one. I now have three. We got Bishop because we were watching Juice,” Good says, bringing up the 1992 suspense film starring Tupac Shukar as Roland Bishop.

She lists “that I love, with people that I love” as one of those items, alluding to the third season of Amazon Prime’s Harlem, which the streaming service said in December would premiere at some point this year. “It’s just a crazy time of year,” Good continues. “I simply love myself, the skin I’m in, the season I’m in, and the growth occurring. I just have peace and joy in my heart.”

Following nine years of marriage, Good and her 45-year-old husband, DeVon Franklin, parted ways in December 2021. This is when her and Majors’s romance began. Additionally, the actress is set to feature in Tyler Perry’s Amazon film Divorce in the Black, where she will portray a banking expert who is distraught when her spouse decides to leave their marriage.

