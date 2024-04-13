Tom Hiddleston Opens Up About Loki's Future; Mentions How He Feels About Loki Season 2 Ending

Tom Hiddleston has portrayed the Asgardian God of Mischief for 14 years now. He has won hearts across the globe ever since he embodied the Marvel character in his MCU debut Thor in 2011. However, now he seems skeptical about Loki’s future.

In 2021, Hiddleston reprised his role as Loki in Michael Waldron-created series of the same name for Disney+. It received positive reviews from both fans and critics and the second season premiered in November 2023 which was also praised for its conclusion.

But, when asked if he was “done with the character,” on the latest episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live show, Hiddleston replied “I don’t know. I really don’t know.”

When Kimmel pointed out Marvel’s track record of maintaining secrecy and said "People will come out and lie, especially from the Marvel world," Hiddleston expressed his satisfaction regarding Season 2’s ending. "I know that we've reached some sort of narrative conclusion with season 2, which feels very satisfying to me," he said.

Talking about playing Loki for over 14 years, Hiddleston said “Every time someone says that, it kind of blows my mind.” He continued that the portrayal is a “big chunk of my adult life, I've been playing this amazing character. It’s changed the course of my life completely.”

Hiddleston also mentioned that he has never seen Loki as a villain while acknowledging that he “once upon a time was making some misguided choices.” Still, by the end, he made “slightly more generous, loving and heroic choices.”

ALSO READ: Will We Ever See Loki Going Head-To-Head With Hugh Jackman's Wolverine? Here's What Tom Hiddleston Has To Say

About the Marvel show ‘Loki’

The character of Loki is inspired by the Norse mythological deity of the same name. Often displayed as an antihero, the cunning trickster is the adoptive brother of the God of Thunder, Thor, and his nemesis as well.

The show picks up after the events of the 2019 movie Avengers: Endgame, where an alternate version of Loki establishes a different timeline. He discovers himself captured by the Time Variance Authority (TVA), a multiverse law enforcement agency. As he faces several versions of himself from alternate universes and cosmic machinations, the show provides an engrossing investigation of identity, destiny, and the chaos of time.

Besides Hiddleston, the show features Owen Wilson as Mobius M. Mobius, a TVA agent, Sophia Di Martino as Sylvie, a variant of Loki, Jonathan Majors, as He Who Remains as well as an additional variant of Kang the Conqueror Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantamania), Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Ravonna Renslayer, Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-15. Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom) joined the entire cast as they reprised their roles in the second season.

ALSO READ: Loki Season 2 Episode 1-4 review: Tom Hiddleston brings bigger and better sequel, Ke Huy Quan delivers promising performance; Fans in for a Marvel treat