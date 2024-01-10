Will Thanos return as villain in Avengers 5? Exploring latest rumors amid Jonathan Major’s MCU exit
Marvel Cinematic Universe's Avengers 5 is set to feature King Thanos as the main antagonist, marking a significant shift in the MCU's narrative following the multiverse saga.
King Thanos will reportedly return as the main antagonist in the upcoming Avengers 5, according to Comic Book Cast and fan theories in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This is a huge development if there's any truth to the rumors and it will impact the MCU's narrative trajectory as well.
CBC reports King Thanos will be reintroduced in the multiverse narrative, with reports suggesting an alternate reality where Thanos emerges victorious after the Endgame event, gaining dominance over various timelines and universes. This is indeed an intriguing plotline and fans are all in for it.
ALSO READ: The Avengers & Beyond: The Marvels spurs list of MCU's upcoming movies
King Thanos might be the main villain in Avengers 5
The inclusion of King Thanos in Avengers 5 could align with the ongoing themes of multiverse incursions and the struggle to maintain the sacred timeline, providing continuity and nostalgia for long-time fans. This approach not only breathes new life into Thanos' character but also cleverly loops back to the Infinity Saga. This plot direction also opens up creative possibilities.
The potential change in the plot also offers continuity and nostalgia for fans, while allowing for creative possibilities. According to speculations, King Thanos' alliance with Kang the Conqueror may explain his strategies and resources, making him a more formidable opponent. This alliance could also open up new creative possibilities. There's speculation about an 'incursion Avengers' team led by King Thanos featuring alternate versions of iconic characters like Iron Man and Mordo, enhancing the narrative and providing a fresh perspective on established characters.
The prospect of King Thanos being the main antagonist in Avengers 5 is an exciting development for the MCU. It promises a blend of high-stakes challenges and ensures that the Avengers' saga continues to evolve in unexpected and thrilling ways.
Colman Domingo might replace Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror
Rumors suggest Colman Domingo may replace Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror in MCU, as Majors was dismissed from Marvel Studios on December 18, 2023, due to a guilty verdict in a high-profile domestic violence trial. Kang the Conqueror is expected to remain a key character in upcoming Avengers 5 and Avengers: Secret Wars, concluding the MCU's Multiversal Saga, with Colman Domingo emerging as a potential replacement.
Domingo, known for his roles in If Beale Street Could Talk and Rustin, expressed uncertainty about the validity of rumors during his promotional tour for The Color Purple. Although he acknowledged the positive reception from fans, Domingo didn't provide a definitive answer. He said, "I don't know, I'm always looking at what I have to do right now... I know there's talk and conversations around, and I don't know how much is true. I don't even get that from my team, I can't tell if it's true or not."
He further stated, "The fans are passionate. Somehow my name is out there in the world [and] I like the idea of just having your name called and someone speaking lovingly and kindly about something is a beautiful thing."
ALSO READ: Will Marvel drop Avengers The Kang Dynasty project after Jonathan Majors' assault trial? Exploring Avengers 5 possibilities
FAQs
Star
Cillian Murphy
NET Worth: ~ 40.3 MN USD (RS 333 cr)
Cillian Murphy dropped some Irish F-bombs at the Golden Globes last night. The actor's statement, "I'm the luckiest fucking man alive" was the one that was censored from the show on grounds of profanity. Did Cillian drop the F-bomb?Read more
Movie
The Crown Season 6
The final season of The Crown has revealed some shocking truths. The season features the tragic death of Princess Diana in a car crash, leaving viewers stunned. For fans of Diana, the final season is heartbreaking as they witness the premature loss of their beloved princess. What's even more startling is the tumultuous relati...Read more