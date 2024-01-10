Will Thanos return as villain in Avengers 5? Exploring latest rumors amid Jonathan Major’s MCU exit

King Thanos will reportedly return as the main antagonist in the upcoming Avengers 5, according to Comic Book Cast and fan theories in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This is a huge development if there's any truth to the rumors and it will impact the MCU's narrative trajectory as well.

CBC reports King Thanos will be reintroduced in the multiverse narrative, with reports suggesting an alternate reality where Thanos emerges victorious after the Endgame event, gaining dominance over various timelines and universes. This is indeed an intriguing plotline and fans are all in for it.

King Thanos might be the main villain in Avengers 5

The inclusion of King Thanos in Avengers 5 could align with the ongoing themes of multiverse incursions and the struggle to maintain the sacred timeline, providing continuity and nostalgia for long-time fans. This approach not only breathes new life into Thanos' character but also cleverly loops back to the Infinity Saga. This plot direction also opens up creative possibilities.

The potential change in the plot also offers continuity and nostalgia for fans, while allowing for creative possibilities. According to speculations, King Thanos' alliance with Kang the Conqueror may explain his strategies and resources, making him a more formidable opponent. This alliance could also open up new creative possibilities. There's speculation about an 'incursion Avengers' team led by King Thanos featuring alternate versions of iconic characters like Iron Man and Mordo, enhancing the narrative and providing a fresh perspective on established characters.

The prospect of King Thanos being the main antagonist in Avengers 5 is an exciting development for the MCU. It promises a blend of high-stakes challenges and ensures that the Avengers' saga continues to evolve in unexpected and thrilling ways.

Colman Domingo might replace Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror

Rumors suggest Colman Domingo may replace Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror in MCU, as Majors was dismissed from Marvel Studios on December 18, 2023, due to a guilty verdict in a high-profile domestic violence trial. Kang the Conqueror is expected to remain a key character in upcoming Avengers 5 and Avengers: Secret Wars, concluding the MCU's Multiversal Saga, with Colman Domingo emerging as a potential replacement.

Domingo, known for his roles in If Beale Street Could Talk and Rustin, expressed uncertainty about the validity of rumors during his promotional tour for The Color Purple. Although he acknowledged the positive reception from fans, Domingo didn't provide a definitive answer. He said, "I don't know, I'm always looking at what I have to do right now... I know there's talk and conversations around, and I don't know how much is true. I don't even get that from my team, I can't tell if it's true or not."

He further stated, "The fans are passionate. Somehow my name is out there in the world [and] I like the idea of just having your name called and someone speaking lovingly and kindly about something is a beautiful thing."

