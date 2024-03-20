Jonathan Majors Faces Civil Lawsuit From Former Girlfriend Grace Jabbari For Assault And Defamation; Actor Prepares Counterclaims

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to assault and violence

Jonathan Majors’ former girlfriend Grace Jabbari is suing the disgraced Marvel actor for assault, intentional infliction of emotional distress, malicious prosecution, and defamation, according to The Guardian.

The publication, citing the legal court documents, states that the civil lawsuit was filed in Manhattan federal court on Tuesday, in which Majors’ ex-girlfriend accuses the actor of subjecting her to “a pattern of pervasive domestic abuse that began in 2021 and extended through 2023.”

Majors, 34, was found guilty of misdemeanor charges of assault and harassment in connection to a March 2023 altercation with his then-girlfriend, actor and dancer Grace Jabbari. Sentencing for this criminal case is scheduled for April 8.

In addition to the above-mentioned charges, the Tuesday filing by Jabbari against Majors also reportedly accuses the actor of exhibiting “concerning” behavior towards her as early as September 2021 including “verbal assaults and frightening anger,” before allegedly escalating to physically attacking her in July 2022.

The lawsuit, per The Guardian, claims that Majors physically attacked Jabbari again in September, causing “serious injuries to her body. Soon after, Grace disclosed the physical abuse to a member of Jonathan's management team in an effort to get him help. Majors was furious when he learned that Grace had outed him as an abuser.”

The suit goes on to allege that Majors “resorted to very publically abusing her reputation” and that he called her “a liar at every turn…with the goal of convincing the world that Grace is not a victim of domestic abuse but instead a crazy liar.”

Via the civil suit, Jabbari is seeking compensatory and punitive damages.

“It takes true bravery to hold someone with this level of power and acclaim accountable. Bravery that Grace Jabbari has demonstrated at every stage of the legal process,” Jabbari’s lawyer, Brittany Handerson, said in a statement.

“We strongly believe that through this action, truth and transparency will bring Grace the justice that she deserves,” the statement added.

Jonathan Majors readies counterclaims amid new lawsuit

The aforementioned publication, citing Priya Chaudhry, Majors’ lawyer in the criminal case, reports that “Mr Majors is preparing counterclaims against Ms Jabbari.”

Majors’ attorney, in an emailed statement, also said that the lawsuit does not come as a surprise.

The civil suit comes nearly a year after Majors was arrested in New York on allegations that he choked, assaulted, and harassed Jabbari. For the same, he was ultimately convicted of third-degree assault and second-degree harassment.

Following that, Marvel Studios and the Walt Disney Co. dropped him.

In February, two more women, per The Guardian, came forward to accuse Majors of physical and emotional abuse.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

