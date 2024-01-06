Jonathan Majors to give first interview post guilty verdict in sexual harassment case; here’s what we know

Jonathan Majors is set to give his first interview since being found guilty of assaulting his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari in a highly publicized trial last month. According to sources close to the actor, Majors will sit with ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos for an exclusive interview on Good Morning America that will be aired on January 10, 2024.

The interview comes after Majors was fired from his starring role in the upcoming Marvel film Avengers: The Kand Dynasty in the wake of the guilty verdict, as reported by Deadline in December. A Marvel spokesperson told the outlet "Jonathan Majors' behavior was in direct opposition to the values of the Marvel brand, and his contract has been terminated effective immediately."

What was Jonathon Majors found guilty of?

Majors was found guilty on two counts of misdemeanor assault and two counts of harassment against his ex Jabbari by a jury on December 18th. As detailed in court documents and reports from The Cut , Jabbari accused Majors of throwing candles around his apartment during an argument in March 2023, leaving her bruised and bloodied. She also provided audio recordings and photos to back up her claims of physical abuse during their relationship.

Majors' defense and the Jury's decision

In the highly publicized trial, Majors' lawyer Priya Chaudhry painted Jabbari as an "emotional" person lying about the incidents to seek money and fame. However, the jury sided with Jabbari in finding Majors guilty. He now faces up to a year in prison when he is sentenced on February 6th.

Majors speaks out to save his career

According to a source close to Majors, the actor "wanted to do the interview to tell his side of the story and maintain that he is innocent." It will mark Majors’ first on-air appearance to publicly address the case since the verdict. As Deadline reports, Majors was let go from the Marvel role immediately after being found guilty, so this interview could be an attempt for him to try and save his Hollywood career.

Majors to Continue Denying Charges

Majors is expected to deny the charges against him and continue to claim that Jabbari was the aggressor in their relationship, as his lawyer argued in court. "He plans to say she made false accusations and that the jury got it wrong," the source told The Source. It remains to be seen if Majors' denials in the high-profile ABC interview will be enough to undo the damage from the guilty verdict, or if networks and studios will be hesitant to work with him going forward due to the domestic violence charges.

Majors' Interview to Air on GMA

The interview is scheduled to air during the 7 AM hour of Good Morning America on January 10th. It will mark the first time Majors has publicly addressed the case since the verdict was delivered last month. As detailed in reports from The Cut, the trial saw graphic testimony from Jabbari describing alleged abuse, along with medical records and photos submitted as evidence. Now Majors will have his chance to tell his side of the story to the nation on ABC News.

