'How is that possible?' Jonathan Majors opens up about conviction in sexual harassment trial

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse

Jonathan Majors was found guilty after a trial that lasted two weeks of an assault case against his ex-partner, Grace Jabbari, after a highly publicized case. This includes two misdemeanor counts of harassment and assault over a domestic dispute, which could see the actor face a year of prison time. Ahead of the sentencing on February 6, 2024, Majors has spoken out for the first time about the incident that led to this trial in a new interview with ABC News anchor Linsey Davis.

Jonathan Majors opens up about his sexual harassment trial

Jonathan Majors who denied any involvement in Grace Jabbari's injuries, expressed shock and fear upon the guilty verdict. Majors, who declined to testify during his trial, expressed his desire to share his story now as part of healing.

"I'm really blessed. I'm surrounded by people who love me, who care about me. But this has been very, very, very hard, and very difficult, and confusing in many ways," Majors said in an interview with ABC News. "But I'm standing." Majors also said that he hadn't seen his daughter due to the case. "Everything has kinda gone away. And it's just me now, you know, and my lovely, you know, partner, [actress] Meagan [Good], and my dogs," he said.

He further said, “I’m standing there and the verdict comes down. I say, ‘How is that possible?’ Based off the evidence — based off the prosecution’s evidence, let alone our evidence — how is that possible?” Throughout the interview, Majors claimed that he never laid a hand on Jabbari and was not responsible for the injuries.

When speaking about Jabbari's injuries, Majors said, "That did not happen...I wish to God I knew. That would give clarity, that would give me some type of peace about it." When he was asked whether there was any responsibility on him for whatever happened that night, Majors said, "I shouldn’t have been in the car. I shouldn’t have stepped out of the relationship. I shouldn’t have been in the relationship....If I’m not in the car, none of this is happening. If I leave the relationship, none of this is happening. If I’m man enough or brave enough to say, ‘I want to see someone else’ or ‘I’m done now,’ I’m not in that car. We’re not here. I’m responsible for those things."

Majors continued to claim that none of her injuries was his fault and said, "I was reckless with her heart, not with her body....My hands have never struck a woman, ever."

Jonathan Majors hopes to work in Hollywood again

Majors told ABC's Good Morning America which aired on Monday, that he wants to act again following the conviction. "I pray I do, but it's God's plan and God's timing," he said in the interview. When asked whether he deserves a second chance, Majors responded, "I think I do. I hope other people think that."

Majors gained fame in Hollywood with his roles in Creed III and was set to reboot the Marvel multiverse with his role as Kang the Conqueror. However, just hours after the jury found Majors guilty of the two misdemeanor charges, Marvel Studios and the Walt Disney Co. dropped him from all upcoming projects. Disney declined to comment on whether it will recast the role of Kang or pivot in a new direction.

Majors may face prison time, but with high-profile cases like this, he could be let off with probation alone. His main challenge is clearing his name and regaining his Hollywood presence, as he stated in an interview that he intends to do.

Common Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

