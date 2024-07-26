Joseph Gordon Reveals Him and His Wife Have a 2-Year-Old Baby Girl; Shares They Welcomed Her Quietly

Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s family is increasing by one more member. The Beverly Hills Cop: The Axel F star, 43, disclosed on the PBS pod stream American Masters: Creative Spark on Thursday, July 25, that he welcomed his third child, a baby girl, nearly two years ago, with his wife Tasha McCauley. The couple also has two sons, born in August of 2015 and June of 2017.

Gordon-Levitt confessed how much he enjoys being a dad and playing with his kids. He likes their uncensored approach to life and their ability to pretend that reality is one way when, in fact, it is another. He presented a very sweet story of his nearly 2-year-old daughter, who relishes mimicking how a cook prepares eggs even when there are no eggs or any props available. For her, to make a sound like the 'shhhh’ and motion her hands is sufficient to turn on what she imagines to be the faucet and the water. Gordon-Levitt was implicit in this imaginative play when he said it was like acting, in which reality can be anything one wants it to be.

"I'm a dad. You know, one of the best parts I think about playing with kids is their lack of inhibition, willingness to just, like, pretend that something else is happening," Gordon-Levitt said. "Pretend that reality is completely something else."

"My daughter's almost two. She'll just be perfectly happy to pretend to make eggs. And there are no eggs. She doesn't care. She doesn't need convincing VFX," he continued. "All you have to do is go 'shhhh' and a pretend faucet is turned on. It's water. That, I think, is a lot of acting, and you can just make reality whatever you want to. It's magic."

Joseph Gordon-Levitt dishes on dad life and family joy in a cozy Fallon chat

This year, Joseph Gordon-Levitt was a guest on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon's at-home edition. During the conversation, he discussed the possibility of quitting acting to spend more time with his family after welcoming two sons with Tasha McCauley.

Gordon-Levitt mentioned that he had taken on roles that allowed him to balance being a father with his career. Reflecting on his time off, he said, “I was glad I got a chance to take some time off. Now I have two boys and it is the best. The best.”

Jimmy Fallon agreed, adding, "It's the greatest. I'm so happy because... I always saw you being a dad, so I think it's great."

Gordon-Levitt was touched by the compliment, replying, "Thanks, man! That's one of the sweetest things you could say about a person."

Joseph Gordon-Levitt's dancing dad dreams

Earlier that year, in an interview with PEOPLE, Joseph Gordon-Levitt opened up on being a dad and the joy it gave him. He mentioned that the four of them dance every day and presently his children are “indeed fans of Gene Kelly and Gregory Hines, both of them legends”.

He joked about his dancing skills, saying, "What's fantastic is my boys can't tell how mediocre a dancer I really am. They think I'm just another one of those legends."

He added with a laugh, "Soon enough, they'll learn the truth, but for now, it's pure glory."