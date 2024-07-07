“I Was So Wrong”: Joseph Gordon-Levitt Reveals When He Last Felt Nervous

Joseph Gordon-Levitt discussed how becoming a father has changed his perspective while promoting Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F on Netflix. He spoke about an emotional encounter he had at the United Services Organizations (USO), where a soldier inquired about how he stays in touch with his family while on the road.

In a recent interview with PEOPLE, Gordon-Levitt stated that the question had a significant impact on him. He realized he was crying in front of everyone and explained how becoming a father has altered his perspective on the world.

Gordon-Levitt, who is married to Tasha McCauley and has two sons, shared these insights with the magazine.

What made Joseph Gordon-Levitt nervous?

Joseph Gordon-Levitt recalled that when he had to give a TED Talk years ago, everyone told him that most people get nervous and have dry mouths. In jest, he answered, "Yeah, most people don't do this for a living like me." Later at the TED talk, with a dry mouth, he regretted what he had said.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt revealed that for his wife Tasha McCauley's birthday, he performed on Jimmy Fallon and surprised her by singing Taylor Swift's "Lover." He assumed mentioning her fandom would embarrass her, recalling how she squealed and sank into the sofa.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt's fond memories

Joseph Gordon-Levitt stated that Eddie Murphy made him laugh a lot when they weren't filming. He mentioned that Eddie Murphy could make any story funny.

Gordon also stated that it was his responsibility to remain composed while filming, of which he was proud. He assured that there would be no instances in which Eddie Murphy's reputation would be harmed.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt mentioned that he had played catch with his son earlier that morning, using a baseball and gloves. He noted that while it may evoke images of Norman Rockwell Americana, he has fond memories of doing the same with his father and finds it quite charming.

